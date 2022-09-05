All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
No, Children In UP Are Not Provided This Food Under Mid-Day Meal Scheme

Credit: Facebook/Amit

Fact Check

No, Children In UP Are Not Provided This Food Under Mid-Day Meal Scheme

Shivam Singh

Writer: Shivam Singh  (Remote Intern) 

Shivam Singh

Shivam Singh

Remote Intern

He has a strong interest in international relations and politics. He fact-check's information, identify false reports, and gives you engaging stories that are supported by reliable data.

See article by Shivam Singh

Uttar Pradesh,  5 Sep 2022 12:11 PM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shivam Singh

Shivam Singh

Shivam Singh

Remote Intern

He has a strong interest in international relations and politics. He fact-check's information, identify false reports, and gives you engaging stories that are supported by reliable data.

See article by Shivam Singh

The image is from "Tithi Bhojan," which may be sponsored by a person or a group of people on special occasions.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A few images from a government school in Uttar Pradesh have gone viral on social media with the claim that the students are receiving healthy, wholesome food as part of the government's mid-day meal programme, a national initiative that was started in 1995 with the goal of enhancing children's nutritional status.

Claim:

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) member Sadhvi Prachi shared the viral photo with the caption, " उत्तर प्रदेश के सरकारी स्कूल का मिड डे मील ❤अगर दिल्ली के किसी विद्यालय में ऐसा होता तो अंतराष्ट्रीय अखबारों में सुर्खियां बनाई जाती।"

English Translation: [Mid Day Meal of Government School of Uttar Pradesh. Had this happened in any school in Delhi, headlines would have been made in international newspapers]

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Arun Yadav also shared the viral image with the caption, " उत्तर प्रदेश के सरकारी स्कूल का मिड डे मील ❤अगर दिल्ली के किसी विद्यालय में ऐसा होता तो अंतराष्ट्रीय अखबारों में सुर्खियां बनाई जाती.. "

English Translation: [ Mid Day Meal of Government School of Uttar Pradesh.Had this happened in any school in Delhi, headlines would have been made in international newspapers]

This photo was also shared by Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha member of the Parliament Rajkumar Chahar with the caption, " माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी के नेतृत्व में उत्तर प्रदेश कुछ यूँ बदला है।ये है यूपी के सरकारी स्कूल का मिड डे मील"

English Translation:[ Under the leadership of Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @myogiadityanath ji, something has changed in Uttar Pradesh.This is the mid day meal of a government school in UP ]

Fact Check:

We used Google's keyword search to learn more about the picture's specifics. This led us to a tweet from Amit, the gram pradhan of the village of Malakpura in the Jalaun region of Uttar Pradesh. He posted the images on August 31 and included the phrases "add-on mid-day lunch" and "tithi bhojan" in the caption.

We contacted Amit to understand whether this was the food provided to the children regularly under the mid-day meal scheme, as claimed or was it a special occasion.

Amit said, "This meal was provided to the students under the 'add-on mid-day meal' concept, which has been implemented by the panchayat of Malakpura village in Uttar Pradesh."

Explaining it in detail, he said, "Back in December-January, the students expressed their wish to eat good food. We asked them what did they mean and said they would like to have paneer etc. So we decided to get some special food for them once the school reopened in February. The students enjoyed it so much that we made it a regular feature and started giving them food under this concept."

"We called it an 'add-on mid-day meal' because there are a few limitations to the mid-day meal scheme. One can't make any changes or replace the menu, but this 'add-on' concept gave us the liberty to make changes."

On Amit's Facebook page, we discovered prior posts where kids were pictured in the same way. A picture with the words "Tithi Bhojan" written on a board was one common element.

On being questioned about that, Amit mentioned that during his research, he read about the concept of 'Tithi Bhojan,' which was first started by the Gujarat state government and later recognised by the central government. Under this, on any special occasion, anyone can feed the children of government schools.

"After May, we implemented this concept in our panchayat to give it a more legal structure," he said and added that while the basic infrastructure – kitchen and appliances – is provided by the government, the food items for the meal provided to the students under 'Tithi Bhojan' or 'add-on mid-day meal' is provided by the community or an individual.

The picture that is now viral is also from a 'Tithi Bhojan.' In one of the pictures posted by Amit, the students can be seen holding a board that reads, 'Happy birthday, Saurav bhaiya.'

We also checked into the specifics of the UP school lunch programme and the food that is served to kids there, but we couldn't find any mention of "paneer," "puri," or even ice cream on the menu.


It is obvious that the food supplied to the kids was for a special occasion and isn't something they typically had. While "Tithi Bhojan" is an initiative to provide meals to children, acknowledged by the federal government and several state governments, the programme is voluntary to promote community involvement and improve children's nutritional health.

Also Read Twitter Users Claim Media Falsely Reported 'US Defence Secretary Discussed Human Rights Issues With Indian Ministers'

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shivam Singh
UP 
Midday Meal 
Children 

Must Reads

Kerala Church Abandons Coffins, Embraces Simple & Environment-Friendly Burial Practice
Water Out Of Air! Here's How This Bengaluru-Based Startup Is Tackling Water Crisis, Generating Renewable Water
No, Children In UP Are Not Provided This Food Under Mid-Day Meal Scheme
Old Video Falsely Shared As Recent Celebration In Srinagar After Pakistan Defeated India In Asia Cup T20 Match
Similar Posts
Old Video Falsely Shared As Recent Celebration In Srinagar After Pakistan Defeated India In Asia Cup T20 Match
Fact Check

Old Video Falsely Shared As Recent Celebration In Srinagar After Pakistan Defeated India In Asia Cup...

Shivam Singh
No, People Did Not Raise Bhupesh Baghel Zindabad Slogan During Tejasvi Suryas Rally; Viral Video Is Edited
Fact Check

No, People Did Not Raise Bhupesh Baghel Zindabad Slogan During Tejasvi Surya's Rally; Viral Video Is...

Jakir Hassan
The Manmohan Singh Scholarship Is Awarded By Cambridge, Not Oxford.
Fact Check

The "Manmohan Singh Scholarship" Is Awarded By Cambridge, Not Oxford.

Shivam Singh
Is Delhi Model Virtual School The First Virtual School In India? No, Viral Claim By Arvind Kejriwal Is False
Fact Check

Is Delhi Model Virtual School The First Virtual School In India? No, Viral Claim By Arvind Kejriwal...

Jakir Hassan
Was A Hindu Minority Woman Brutally Attacked In Pakistan? No, Video Viral With False Communal Claim!
Fact Check

Was A Hindu Minority Woman Brutally Attacked In Pakistan? No, Video Viral With False Communal

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X