Fact Check: No, 25,000 Shaurya Chakra Awardees Didn't Return Award In Solidarity With Farmers Protest

A daily newspaper of Telangana reported 25,000 awardees of Shaurya Chakra returned the Gallantry Award in solidarity with the ongoing farmers' protest. The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the news.

Yusha Rahman (Fact-Checker) 
India   |   16 Dec 2020 1:35 PM GMT
Fact Check: No, 25,000 Shaurya Chakra Awardees Didnt Return Award In Solidarity With Farmers Protest

Image Credits: LiveMint

A Telangana daily newspaper, Prajasakti, reported that 25,000 soldiers have returned their Galantary awards in solidarity with the ongoing farmers' protest. The report was published on December 25, 2020, in context to ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi against the three contentious farm-laws passed by Parliament in September. The archive of the story can be seen here.


Shaurya Chakra is a Gallantry Award given to Indian Army personnel for valour, courageous action or self-sacrifice while not engaged in direct action with the enemy. It is the third-highest peacetime gallantry awards after Ashoka Chakra and Kirti Chakra.

Shaurya Chakra awardees have returned there awards in solidarity with the ongoing farmers' protest.

Through a press release, the Ministry Of Defence confirmed that the number of Shaurya Chakra awardees since 1956 till now stands at 2,048 and the report by the newspaper is blatantly false.


PIB Fact Check also tweeted and denied claim of Shaurya Chakra Awardee returning their awards.

The report came at the time when sportsmen like Virendra Singh and academy laureates from Punjab came forward to return the awards given to them to show their disapproval against Central government's way of treating protesting farmers. Over 30 sportsmen and Sahitya Akademy Award winners in Punjab came forward to return the award.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Old Images Shared With Context Of Ongoing Farmers' Protest

Claim Review :  Shaurya Chakra awardees have returned there awards in solidarity with the ongoing farmers protest.
Claimed By :  Prajasakti
Fact Check :  False
