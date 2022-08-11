Did Nitish Kumar Say 'Impossible To Join Hands With RJD'? 8-Yr-Old Video Viral With False Claim

Amid the political tussle in Bihar, Nitish Kumar-led JDU broke alliance with NDA and form government with the RJD. Nitish Kumar has taken oath as the Chief Minister and Tejashwi Yadav as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar. Amidst this, a video of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar giving a speech in the Bihar assembly is going viral on social media. In the viral video, he can be heard saying, "After this, there is no question of going back under any circumstances. Whether we disintegrate back to the soil, there will be no agreement with you in future....Impossible. Now, this is not possible. Now that chapter is over, because you have broken our trust." While sharing this video, many journalists and BJP leaders claimed that in the viral video, Nitish Kumar was talking about RJD.

BJP Delhi IT cell head, Punit Agarwal, shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "रहें या मिट्टी में मिल जाएँ, RJD के साथ अब कोई समझौता संभव ही नहीं है भविष्य में -@NitishKumar."

[English Translation: Either we remain or get mixed in soil, no agreement with RJD is possible now in future -@NitishKumar]

ANI correspondent Amit Kumar shared this video and wrote, "हम भले ही मिट्टी में मिल जाए लेकिन राजद के साथ समझौता नहीं करेंगे. ये बयान नीतीश कुमार ने विधानसभा में दिया था. आप खुद सुनिए"

[Englihs translation: We may get destroyed but will not compromise with RJD. This statement was given by Nitish Kumar in the assembly. You listen this by yourself.]

AajTak journalist Shubhankar Mishra, and BJP spokesperson Shahzad Poonawala also shared this video with a similar claim.





Wonder what changed in the RJD & the corruption charges on them since 2017 except the fact that Lalu Yadav got convicted by courts multiple times - which only confirms that RJD is infact neck deep in corruption..



Mandate of Bihar betrayed for embracing Brashtachar? pic.twitter.com/6ALM6U8vyD — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) August 9, 2022

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral video shows Bihar CM speaking about not forming a government with RJD under any circumstances.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. In the viral video, CM Nitish Kumar was actually talking about BJP.

During the initial investigation, we did an open keyword search and found a report of One India, Dainik Jagran, and Dainik Bhaskar on this claim. According to a report of Dainik Jagran dated 18 February 2014, Nitish Kumar was talking about BJP. He denied rejoining the BJP in the assembly and said that he will disintegrate back to the earth, but won't join hands with BJP. It is impossible, this chapter is now closed.

On searching more, we found the longer version of the viral video on the video portal of the Government of India 'Webcast' dated 18 February 2014. At 1 hour 20 minute of timestamp, Nitish Kumar can be heard saying, "It was Atal ji's era, now Atal ji's era is not there. That's why Advani ji called when we were separating, that the Speaker has given you a promise, it will be fulfilled. We said that now it is not possible for us. And the Speaker who promised, now he is not the President. And who will listen to these things? So we went on our way. So now that era is over, now you have a new avatar. Now, after this, the question of going back does not arise under any circumstances. Whether we stay or get destroyed, there will be no agreement with you in future. Impossible! Now, this is not possible. Impossible! Now that chapter is over because you broke the trust." Click here to watch the video.

We also found the same video shared by RJD on their official YouTube channel back in 2019 while trolling CM Nitish Kumar. The title of the video reads, "जब पलटूराम नीतीश ने सीना ठोक सदन में कहा था "मिट्टी में मिल जाएँगे पर BJP से हाथ नहीं मिलाएँगे" [English Translation: When Palturam Nitish had said in the house by thumping his chest "Will get mixed in the soil but will not join hands with BJP.]

To conclude, an eight-year-old video of Nitish Kumar in which he was talking about not going back or forming government with the BJP is being falsely shared by journalists and BJP leaders as Nitish Kumar's statement against the RJD. Hence, the viral claim is false

