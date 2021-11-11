All section
Caste discrimination
National Level Wrestler Nisha Dahiya Debunks Fake Claim Of Her Death

Image Credit: Hindustan Times

Fact Check
National Level Wrestler Nisha Dahiya Debunks Fake Claim Of Her Death

Haryana,  11 Nov 2021 11:38 AM GMT

Another wrestler Nisha Dahiya was shot dead. Confusion arose because the same names of the two wrestlers and the media carried false reports of death of national-level wrestler Nisha Dahiya.

Last week wrestler Nisha Dahiya secured a bronze medal (65 Kg) at the U23 World Wrestling Championships 2021 in Belgrade city of Serbia. Five days later, on 10 November, news of her being shot dead surfaced. Media outlets and social media users amplified that Nisha Dahiya and her brother Suraj were shot dead by unknown assailants at Sushil Kumar Wrestling Academy in Halalpur village of Sonipat district in Haryana. They added that the sibling's mother- Dhanpati, was also seriously injured and is in critical condition.

Several media outlets, including India Today, NDTV, ABP Live, Hindustan Times, India.com, Economic Times, Prabhat Khabar, Asianet, Times Of India, Republic Bharat, etc., reported the death of National level wrestler- Nisha Dahiya.

Image Credit: India Today


Image Credit: NDTV


Image Credit: TOI

Social media users followed the media reports and shared them further.

Claim:

National level wrestler Nisha Dahiya was shot dead at Sushil Kumar Wrestling Academy.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be fake.

We searched on the internet and found that Nisha Dahiya posted a video on Instagram and clarified that the viral news is fake. In the video, she is accompanied by Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik. She says, "Hello! My name is Nisha, and I have come to participate in senior nationals in Gonda. I am absolutely fine, and the viral news is fake".

Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik also posted a photo with Nisha Dahiya on Twitter and captioned, "She is alive #nishadhaiya #fakenwes"

Later, Superintendent of Police Sonipat Rahul Sharma clarified that there are two Nisha Dahiya. In a tweet, ANI quoted Rahul Sharma saying, "This Nisha Dahiya (shot dead) & medalist wrestler Nisha Dahiya are 2 different people. The medalist wrestler belongs to Panipat & is at an event now."

In another tweet, ANI quoted Rahul Sharma saying, "They (deceased) were siblings from Halalpur village. Formal statement awaited but prima facie it was found that the girl used to come to this academy for practice; she&her brother were shot dead by coach & his friends. Their mother is hospitalised at PGI Rohtak."

In a tweet, PTI tweeted, "Wrestler shot dead in Sonepat is newcomer Nisha Dahiya, not U-23 world championship bronze-medallist: Coach, who travelled with Indian team."

To sum up, Media outlets carried a false report of the death of National level wrestler Nisha Dahiya. Some media outlets have taken down their reports, updated them and issued clarifications for the same. Nisha Dahiya is fine and is in Gonda participating in senior nationals.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Priest Of Mirzapur Attacked By Muslims? No, Photos Shared With False Communal Claim

