National Level Wrestler Nisha Dahiya Debunks Fake Claim Of Her Death

Last week wrestler Nisha Dahiya secured a bronze medal (65 Kg) at the U23 World Wrestling Championships 2021 in Belgrade city of Serbia. Five days later, on 10 November, news of her being shot dead surfaced. Media outlets and social media users amplified that Nisha Dahiya and her brother Suraj were shot dead by unknown assailants at Sushil Kumar Wrestling Academy in Halalpur village of Sonipat district in Haryana. They added that the sibling's mother- Dhanpati, was also seriously injured and is in critical condition.

Several media outlets, including India Today, NDTV, ABP Live, Hindustan Times, India.com, Economic Times, Prabhat Khabar, Asianet, Times Of India, Republic Bharat, etc., reported the death of National level wrestler- Nisha Dahiya.









Social media users followed the media reports and shared them further.

#Ground_Reality_News..#NewsAlert | National level wrestler Nisha Dahiya and her brother shot dead in #Haryana's Sonepat. Nisha had won bronze medal at world championship pic.twitter.com/fLY3dKlKsi — Ground Reality News (@GroundRealityN1) November 10, 2021

Claim:

National level wrestler Nisha Dahiya was shot dead at Sushil Kumar Wrestling Academy.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be fake.



We searched on the internet and found that Nisha Dahiya posted a video on Instagram and clarified that the viral news is fake. In the video, she is accompanied by Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik. She says, "Hello! My name is Nisha, and I have come to participate in senior nationals in Gonda. I am absolutely fine, and the viral news is fake".

Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik also posted a photo with Nisha Dahiya on Twitter and captioned, "She is alive #nishadhaiya #fakenwes"

Later, Superintendent of Police Sonipat Rahul Sharma clarified that there are two Nisha Dahiya. In a tweet, ANI quoted Rahul Sharma saying, "This Nisha Dahiya (shot dead) & medalist wrestler Nisha Dahiya are 2 different people. The medalist wrestler belongs to Panipat & is at an event now."

Haryana: A wrestler & her brother shot dead in Sonipat, their mother hospitalised after being shot



SP Sonipat Rahul Sharma says, "This Nisha Dahiya (shot dead) & medalist wrestler Nisha Dahiya are 2 different people. The medalist wrestler belongs to Panipat & is at an event now" pic.twitter.com/2lP1Qzt9a8 — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021

In another tweet, ANI quoted Rahul Sharma saying, "They (deceased) were siblings from Halalpur village. Formal statement awaited but prima facie it was found that the girl used to come to this academy for practice; she&her brother were shot dead by coach & his friends. Their mother is hospitalised at PGI Rohtak."

They(deceased)were siblings from Halalpur village. Formal statement awaited but prima facie it was found that the girl used to come to this academy for practice; she&her brother were shot dead by coach & his friends. Their mother is hospitalised at PGI Rohtak: SP Sonipat R Sharma pic.twitter.com/0DeF0qfkQX — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021

In a tweet, PTI tweeted, "Wrestler shot dead in Sonepat is newcomer Nisha Dahiya, not U-23 world championship bronze-medallist: Coach, who travelled with Indian team."

Wrestler shot dead in Sonepat is newcomer Nisha Dahiya, not U-23 world championship bronze-medallist: Coach, who travelled with Indian team — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 10, 2021

To sum up, Media outlets carried a false report of the death of National level wrestler Nisha Dahiya. Some media outlets have taken down their reports, updated them and issued clarifications for the same. Nisha Dahiya is fine and is in Gonda participating in senior nationals.

