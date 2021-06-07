No, Nirav Modi Didn't Say 'Only 32% Out Of Rs 13,000 Crore Was Given To Him'

A tweet claiming to be the statement of fugitive diamond businessman Nirav Modi in a London court is all over social media platforms. In the viral tweet, it is being said that Nirav Modi in the court said that he didn't flee the country but was forced to do so by the Bhartiya Janata Party leaders. The statement reads, "I did not flee from India, I was expelled. My share of Rs 13,000 crore is 32%, the rest is taken by @BJP4India leaders." - Nirav Modi in London court. CBI is silent..."



"I did not flee from India, I was expelled.



My share of Rs 13,000 crore is 32%, the rest is taken by BJP leaders." — Nirav Modi in London court. — Sandip Nayak (@IamSandipNayak) June 3, 2021

The statement is being shared on Twitter, and the netizens have varied response to it.



Similar claims were viral earlier. A Facebook page named Aam Admi Zindabad had tweeted a purported screenshot of News18 claiming that Nirav Modi has stated that BJP leaders forced him to escape from India. For this, he had paid Rs 456 crore as a commission to BJP leaders.

Claim:



Nirav Modi admitted that he didn't flee the country but was forced to escape by the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.

Fact Check:

To verify this claim, we searched for news reports about any such statement made by Nirav Modi linking his escape from the country to BJP leaders, but few couldn't find anything.

A report published by The Economic Times on March 21 this year stated that "Nirav Deepak Modi, 48, was arrested on behalf of the Indian Authorities on Tuesday in Holborn"—the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. The report further stated that Nirav Modi was produced before the Westminster Magistrates' Court, where he contested his extradition to India. However, the district judge Marie Mallon denied bail to Modi and remanded him in custody till March 29, saying there were substantial grounds to believe that he would fail to surrender if granted bail.

We also traced the Twitter handle @aditi_munshi, whose tweets screenshot went viral attributing the fake statement to Nirav Modi. However, we found only two tweets from her account and tweet related to Nirav Modi was deleted.





The Logical Indian also tracked the Twitter handle @IamSandipNayak, who mentions himself as an entrepreneur, marketer, motivator, business, developer. The Twitter handle has around 1,750 followers, and the viral tweet has about 570 retweets, with 1,330 likes. However, his tweet on Nirav Modi is not backed by any evident source.



The screenshot of News18 shared above is also photoshopped. India Today had fact checked it.

Conclusion

After the research, the Logical Indian concludes that the claim in the viral tweet is fake as there has been no coverage by any verified media house in India or the UK about the statement by Nirav Modi in Westminster Magistrates' Court. Also, while searching for more tweets on Twitter, we could not find much to substantiate the claim. Also, similar rumors have been spread in the past.

