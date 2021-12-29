News 24 Apologises To Akhilesh Yadav For Defaming Him? No, Viral Screenshot Is Edited!

A screenshot of a Twitter post purportedly by News 24, a Hindi news television channel, is viral on social media. The post is viral, claiming that the channel apologised to Akhilesh Yadav, national president of the Samajwadi Party, for defaming him. The Twitter post is captioned in Hindi, "अखिलेश यादव जी News24 से अनजाने में गलती हुई है, हमने बीजेपी के कहने पर आपकी छवि को धूमिल किया। जिसके लिए हमारा चैनल आपसे माफी मांगता है।"

[English translation: Akhilesh Yadav Ji News24 has inadvertently made a mistake. We have tarnished your image at the behest of the BJP. For which our channel apologises to you].

The Twitter post carries a photo of the channel's news bulletin, which reads in Hindi, "150 करोड़ वाला पियूष जैन भाजपा का सदस्य."

[English translation: Piyush Jain linked to Rs 150 crore raid is a BJP member]



A Facebook page shared the screenshot and captioned it in Hindi, "पीयूष जैन बीजेपी का सदस्य है उसने बीजेपी को नही दिया तो चंदा न देने के कारण उस पर रेड डलवाकर मीडिया के माध्यम से सपा का बताना बीजेपी की साजिश है".



[English translation- Piyush Jain is a member of BJP. He did not give donations to the party, so a raid was conducted on him, and through media, he was called a member of SP.]

Another Facebook page shared the screenshot and captioned it in Hindi, "वो दिन दूर नहीं जब भाजपा पूरे देश से माफ़ी माँगेगी￼…"

[English translation- That day is not far when BJP will apologise to the whole country￼...]

The screenshot is widespread on Facebook with the same narration.

Claim-

News 24 apologised to Akhilesh Yadav for defaming him.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the claim and found it false as the viral screenshot of the Twitter post is edited.

We conducted a keyword search on Twitter to find the original Twitter post, but we could not find any such post. We compared the format of the viral screengrab with one of the previous Twitter posts of News 24. We noticed that the font styles were different, and the text of the tweet and the username were not aligned as they are in other Twitter posts.

We compared the news bulletin format with a photo of previous news bulletins of News 24. We noticed some minor white spots, which appeared as a superimposition on the original text of an original bulletin. We also observed that the colour of the text in the viral screengrab is different from the actual colour scheme used by News 24.

We also found a Twitter post by the official Twitter handle of News 24 on 26 December. In the post, they shared the viral screenshot and captioned, "This fake screenshot is viral on social media. Pls ignore this. Please take cognisance @TwitterIndia @TwitterSupport".

In conclusion, an edited screenshot is viral on social media with a false claim that the channel apologised to Akhilesh Yadav, national president of the Samajwadi Party, for defaming him.



