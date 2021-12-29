All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
News 24 Apologises To Akhilesh Yadav For Defaming Him? No, Viral Screenshot Is Edited!

Image Credit: Facebook

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

News 24 Apologises To Akhilesh Yadav For Defaming Him? No, Viral Screenshot Is Edited!

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Uttar Pradesh,  29 Dec 2021 10:32 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the claim and found it false as the viral screenshot of the Twitter post in the name of News 24 is edited.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A screenshot of a Twitter post purportedly by News 24, a Hindi news television channel, is viral on social media. The post is viral, claiming that the channel apologised to Akhilesh Yadav, national president of the Samajwadi Party, for defaming him. The Twitter post is captioned in Hindi, "अखिलेश यादव जी News24 से अनजाने में गलती हुई है, हमने बीजेपी के कहने पर आपकी छवि को धूमिल किया। जिसके लिए हमारा चैनल आपसे माफी मांगता है।"

[English translation: Akhilesh Yadav Ji News24 has inadvertently made a mistake. We have tarnished your image at the behest of the BJP. For which our channel apologises to you].

The Twitter post carries a photo of the channel's news bulletin, which reads in Hindi, "150 करोड़ वाला पियूष जैन भाजपा का सदस्य."

[English translation: Piyush Jain linked to Rs 150 crore raid is a BJP member]

A Facebook page shared the screenshot and captioned it in Hindi, "पीयूष जैन बीजेपी का सदस्य है उसने बीजेपी को नही दिया तो चंदा न देने के कारण उस पर रेड डलवाकर मीडिया के माध्यम से सपा का बताना बीजेपी की साजिश है".

[English translation- Piyush Jain is a member of BJP. He did not give donations to the party, so a raid was conducted on him, and through media, he was called a member of SP.]

Another Facebook page shared the screenshot and captioned it in Hindi, "वो दिन दूर नहीं जब भाजपा पूरे देश से माफ़ी माँगेगी￼…"

[English translation- That day is not far when BJP will apologise to the whole country￼...]

The screenshot is widespread on Facebook with the same narration.

Image Credit: Facebook

Claim-

News 24 apologised to Akhilesh Yadav for defaming him.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the claim and found it false as the viral screenshot of the Twitter post is edited.

We conducted a keyword search on Twitter to find the original Twitter post, but we could not find any such post. We compared the format of the viral screengrab with one of the previous Twitter posts of News 24. We noticed that the font styles were different, and the text of the tweet and the username were not aligned as they are in other Twitter posts.

We compared the news bulletin format with a photo of previous news bulletins of News 24. We noticed some minor white spots, which appeared as a superimposition on the original text of an original bulletin. We also observed that the colour of the text in the viral screengrab is different from the actual colour scheme used by News 24.

We also found a Twitter post by the official Twitter handle of News 24 on 26 December. In the post, they shared the viral screenshot and captioned, "This fake screenshot is viral on social media. Pls ignore this. Please take cognisance @TwitterIndia @TwitterSupport".

In conclusion, an edited screenshot is viral on social media with a false claim that the channel apologised to Akhilesh Yadav, national president of the Samajwadi Party, for defaming him.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: No, Viral Video Of Former CM Farooq Abdullah Singing Hymns Is Not After Abrogation of Article 370

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
News24 
Tweet 
Morphed 
Uttar Pradesh 
Akhilesh Yadav 
Samajwadi Party 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X