Fact Check: Is The UN Promoting A New World Order?

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a graphic is doing the rounds which claims that the United Nations is promoting a political and economic project called "New World Order".

The viral post is titled "NEW WORLD ORDER UN Agenda 21/2030 Mission Goals"



"The ban of natural non synthetic drugs and naturopathic medicine

"The end of private transportation, owning cars, etc. All businesses owned by government/corporations

"Millions of appliances hooked into the 5G monitoring system (Internet of Things)

The following are the apparent goals:

The Logical Indian received a request to verify the claims made in the graphic.

The UN is promoting 'A New World Order'

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

Origin Of The Claim:

Back in May 2020, similar messages were doing the rounds on social networks with a link to a website called "United Nations New World Order"

Below is one such post:

LAS NACIONES UNIDAS abiertamente ha adoptado el nombre de LAS NACIONES UNIDAS DEL NUEVO ORDEN MUNDIAL: "nuevo paradigma económico, político, nuevo orden mundial para humanidad"



Fíjense por ustedes mismos en su página oficial: https://t.co/1FGMPrBNRm pic.twitter.com/l5yBFH6b2N — Dannia Rios Nacif (@Rios_Nacif) May 24, 2020

These viral messages had the UN logo and an acronym (UNNWO).

As of now the website just shows one page and none of the links on the website works.

Sources from the UN General Secretariat confirmed to Agencia EFE, a Spanish international news agency, that the website "is not officially linked to the United Nations."

"The United Nations is working to achieve Sustainable Development Goals. We are not, and have never advocated, for a 'New World Order'," the sources added.

Reportedly, the UN attorneys contacted the owner of this website and said that "appropriate legal action," will be taken.

What Is UN's Agenda 21?



Agenda 21, the UN says, is a comprehensive plan of action to be taken globally, nationally and locally by organizations of the United Nations System, Governments, and Major Groups in every area in which there ishuman impacts on the environment.

Agenda 21, the Rio Declaration on Environment and Development, and the Statement of principles for the Sustainable Management of Forests were adopted by more than 178 Governments at the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED) held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 3 to 14 June 1992.

The Commission on Sustainable Development (CSD) was created in December 1992 to ensure effective follow-up of UNCED, to monitor and report on the implementation of the agreements at the local, national, regional and international levels. It was agreed that a five-year review of Earth Summit progress would be made in 1997 by the United Nations General Assembly meeting in special session.

What Is UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development?

According to the UN, this Agenda is a plan of action for people, planet and prosperity. It also seeks to strengthen universal peace in larger freedom. All countries and all stakeholders, acting in collaborative partnership, will implement this plan.

The 17 Sustainable Development Goals and 169 targets were announced that demonstrate the scale and ambition of this new universal Agenda.

The UN says that these goals seek to build on the Millennium Development Goals and complete what these did not achieve. They seek to realize the human rights of all and to achieve gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls. They are integrated and indivisible and balance the three dimensions of sustainable development: the economic, social and environmental.

The Goals and targets will stimulate action over the next fifteen years in areas of critical importance for humanity and the planet:

(1) People

(2) Planet

(3) Prosperity

(4) Peace

(5) Partnership

The entire document released by the UN on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development can be read here.

"All of the items on the list from the website are either completely false or twisted beyond the truth," a UN spokesperson was quoted as saying by AFP.

Further, implementation of Agenda 21 and the 2030 Agenda are 'not legally binding'.

According to the FAQs on the 2020 Agenda, "Implementation and success will rely on countries' own sustainable development policies, plans and programmes."

Implementation Of The Sustainable Development Goals

The United Nations specifies the following manner in which the agenda 2030 will be implemented:

(1) The Addis Ababa Action Agenda that came out of the Third International Conference on Financing for Development provided concrete policies and actions to support the implementation of the new agenda.

(2) Implementation and success will rely on countries' own sustainable development policies, plans and programmes, and will be led by countries. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) will be a compass for aligning countries' plans with their global commitments.

(3) Nationally owned and country-led sustainable development strategies will require resource mobilization and financing strategies.

(4) All stakeholders: governments, civil society, the private sector, and others, are expected to contribute to the realisation of the new agenda.

(5) A revitalized global partnership at the global level is needed to support national efforts. This is recognized in the 2030 Agenda.

(6) Multi-stakeholder partnerships have been recognized as an important component of strategies that seek to mobilize all stakeholders around the new agenda.