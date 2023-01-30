Old Video Of Public Reaction To Brahmastra And Roohi Movies Shared As Reaction To The Film Pathaan

Pathaan, starring Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, was released in theaters worldwide on January 25th. It grossed ₹429 crores worldwide in just four days while becoming the fastest Hindi movie to make ₹250 cr in India. While some groups called for a boycott of the film, the film is performing well and has helped bring audiences to theatres.

Meanwhile, several videos of people criticising the film have gone viral on social media. Social media users claimed that Shah Rukh Khan's latest film Pathaan is receiving negative reviews.

Video 1

In this 21-second video, we see a woman criticizing a film while answering a reporter's question, "How was the film?" which she responds with, "utter nonsense."

Sagar Kumar of Sudarshan News shared the viral video with the caption, " रुझान आने लगे है #फ्लॉप_हुई_पठान"



[English Translation: Trends have started coming #flop_hui_pathan]

A facebook user, 'शुभम अग्रवाल' shared the viral video with the claim,"रुझान आने लगे है #फ्लॉप_हुई_पठान"

It is being widely shared on Twitter and Facebook with a similar claim.

Video 2

A twitter handle by the name," Rise of Nationalism" shared the viral video with the caption," Supper Flop #PathaanReview #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow, PATHAAN RELEASES TODAY #BoycottPathan #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTeaser Flop"

Another Twitter user with the username," @WasHappyOnce" shared the viral video with the caption," #PathaanReview by a die hard #SRK fan"

Claim:

Viral clips shows people giving negative reviews to film "Pathaan".

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral videos are old and presented out of context.

Video 1:

During the initial investigation, we observed the video carefully and found the logo of 'FILMFEVER' in the corner of the video.

Taking a hint from it, we did an open keyword search and found the original video uploaded on a YouTube channel named Filmyfever dated 9th September 2022. The title of the video reads, ,this is a public review of the film Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, which was taken outside the Getty Galaxy cinema hall in Mumbai'. At the timestamp 03:14, one can find the same visual as seen in the viral video.

Therefore, the video is of the review of the film 'Brahmastra' and not Pathaan.

Video 2

During the initial investigation, we did a google reverse image search using InVid tool, which led us to a video on the YouTube channel named," Bollywoodwallah". The video was titled," Roohi review by Sonup- Hit or Flop?" and was uploaded on the channel on 11th of March 2021. The video did not feature the review of Pathaan movie but was of the movie Roohi which is a movie starring Rajkumar Rao and Jhanvi Kapoor and released on 11th March 2021.

Conclusion:

It is evident from our investigation that the viral public reviews are not related to film Pathaan. The first video was related to a review of the film 'Brahmastra' while the second video was related to film 'Roohi'. Hence, old videos are being shared as recent reviews of Pathaan.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

