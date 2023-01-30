All section
Caste discrimination
Old Video Of Public Reaction To Brahmastra And Roohi Movies Shared As Reaction To The Film Pathaan

Image Credit: Twitter/KumaarSaagar, Facebook/ShahRukh Khan

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Old Video Of Public Reaction To Brahmastra And Roohi Movies Shared As Reaction To The Film Pathaan

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

India,  30 Jan 2023 8:29 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

While sharing these videos several users on social media have claimed that people gave negative reviews of the latest release of Shah Rukh Khan starrer film Pathaan.

Pathaan, starring Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, was released in theaters worldwide on January 25th. It grossed ₹429 crores worldwide in just four days while becoming the fastest Hindi movie to make ₹250 cr in India. While some groups called for a boycott of the film, the film is performing well and has helped bring audiences to theatres.

Meanwhile, several videos of people criticising the film have gone viral on social media. Social media users claimed that Shah Rukh Khan's latest film Pathaan is receiving negative reviews.

Video 1

In this 21-second video, we see a woman criticizing a film while answering a reporter's question, "How was the film?" which she responds with, "utter nonsense."

Sagar Kumar of Sudarshan News shared the viral video with the caption, " रुझान आने लगे है #फ्लॉप_हुई_पठान"

[English Translation: Trends have started coming #flop_hui_pathan]

A facebook user, 'शुभम अग्रवाल' shared the viral video with the claim,"रुझान आने लगे है #फ्लॉप_हुई_पठान"

[English Translation: Trends have started coming #flop_hui_pathan]

It is being widely shared on Twitter and Facebook with a similar claim.

Video 2

A twitter handle by the name," Rise of Nationalism" shared the viral video with the caption," Supper Flop #PathaanReview #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow, PATHAAN RELEASES TODAY #BoycottPathan #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaanTeaser Flop"

Another Twitter user with the username," @WasHappyOnce" shared the viral video with the caption," #PathaanReview by a die hard #SRK fan"

Claim:

Viral clips shows people giving negative reviews to film "Pathaan".

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact-Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral videos are old and presented out of context.

Video 1:

During the initial investigation, we observed the video carefully and found the logo of 'FILMFEVER' in the corner of the video.

Taking a hint from it, we did an open keyword search and found the original video uploaded on a YouTube channel named Filmyfever dated 9th September 2022. The title of the video reads, ,this is a public review of the film Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, which was taken outside the Getty Galaxy cinema hall in Mumbai'. At the timestamp 03:14, one can find the same visual as seen in the viral video.

Therefore, the video is of the review of the film 'Brahmastra' and not Pathaan.

Video 2

During the initial investigation, we did a google reverse image search using InVid tool, which led us to a video on the YouTube channel named," Bollywoodwallah". The video was titled," Roohi review by Sonup- Hit or Flop?" and was uploaded on the channel on 11th of March 2021. The video did not feature the review of Pathaan movie but was of the movie Roohi which is a movie starring Rajkumar Rao and Jhanvi Kapoor and released on 11th March 2021.

Conclusion:

It is evident from our investigation that the viral public reviews are not related to film Pathaan. The first video was related to a review of the film 'Brahmastra' while the second video was related to film 'Roohi'. Hence, old videos are being shared as recent reviews of Pathaan.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Does Viral Photo Show Rahul Gandhi Meeting Producer Of BBC Documentary on Narendra Modi? No, Claim Is False

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Shahrukh Khan 
Pathan 
Movie 
Review 
Roohi 
Brahmastra 
False Claim 

X
X