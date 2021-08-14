No One From Bollywood Except Kangana And Akshay Congratulated Neeraj Chopra? No, The Viral Claim Is False!

After 23-year-old Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, he has become a hot topic in India. Everyone has been congratulating Neeraj Chopra for his huge success and for making India proud. But did the film personalities of the country ignore the achievement of Neeraj? Posts with the similar claim are viral on social media targetting Bollywood celebrities. It is being claimed that apart from actress Kangana Ranaut and actor Akshay Kumar, none of the Bollywood personalities congratulated Neeraj Chopra on his victory.

A Facebook user wrote, "No one in Bollywood congratulated Neeraj Chopra except Kangana Ranaut and Akshay Kumar... imagine those whom you call stars were never been patriotic .. all are from Dawood gang. "

The post is widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.





Claim:

Only Kangna Ranaut and Akshay Kumar congratulated Neeraj Chopra on his Olympic win.

Fact Check:

The viral claim is false. Many Bollywood celebrities have congratulated him after he won the gold medal at the Olympics.

When Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal in the men's javelin throw competition on 7 August 2021, congratulations came from every section of the country, including Bollywood. We checked the social media handles of many Bollywood celebrities, and we found that many Bollywood actors like Salman Khan, Abhishek Bacchan, Taapsee Pannu and Ajay Devgan congratulated Neeraj on Twitter.

Well done Neeraj, this is amazinggg. Congrats god bless n keep the hard work n dedication going @Neeraj_chopra1 #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/G69x9UiAi9 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 7, 2021





It's a gold!!!!!!!

I am jumping with Joy!!!! This young man Neeraj Chopra has created history !!!!!!! — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 7, 2021





Congratulations Neeraj Chopra on your win at the Tokyo Olympics. More power to you! You've made your parents & India 🇮🇳 proud. Can't tell you how happy I am. This is awesome 👏#NeerajChopra #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/mx45Otodwo — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 7, 2021





We also find that many celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and Rajkumar Rao celebrated Neeraj's victory through Instagram posts. We also find many writers, directors and singers like AR Rahman, Javed Akhtar and Lata Mangeshkar etc., who are associated with Bollywood also wished Neeraj for his victory.

It is clear that apart from Kangana Ranaut and Akshay Kumar, many Bollywood celebrities congratulated Neeraj Chopra on the Olympic victory. Hence, the viral claim is false.

