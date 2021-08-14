All section
HeroCaste discrimination
No One From Bollywood Except Kangana And Akshay Congratulated Neeraj Chopra? No, The Viral Claim Is False!

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

No One From Bollywood Except Kangana And Akshay Congratulated Neeraj Chopra? No, The Viral Claim Is False!

India,  14 Aug 2021 11:10 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Targetting Bollywood, a Facebook user wrote, "No one in Bollywood congratulated Neeraj Chopra except Kangana Ranaut and Akshay Kumar...imagine those whom you call stars were never been patriotic ..all are from Dawood gang".

After 23-year-old Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, he has become a hot topic in India. Everyone has been congratulating Neeraj Chopra for his huge success and for making India proud. But did the film personalities of the country ignore the achievement of Neeraj? Posts with the similar claim are viral on social media targetting Bollywood celebrities. It is being claimed that apart from actress Kangana Ranaut and actor Akshay Kumar, none of the Bollywood personalities congratulated Neeraj Chopra on his victory.

A Facebook user wrote, "No one in Bollywood congratulated Neeraj Chopra except Kangana Ranaut and Akshay Kumar... imagine those whom you call stars were never been patriotic .. all are from Dawood gang. "

The post is widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.


Image Credit: Screenshot/Facebook

Claim:

Only Kangna Ranaut and Akshay Kumar congratulated Neeraj Chopra on his Olympic win.

Fact Check:

The viral claim is false. Many Bollywood celebrities have congratulated him after he won the gold medal at the Olympics.

When Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal in the men's javelin throw competition on 7 August 2021, congratulations came from every section of the country, including Bollywood. We checked the social media handles of many Bollywood celebrities, and we found that many Bollywood actors like Salman Khan, Abhishek Bacchan, Taapsee Pannu and Ajay Devgan congratulated Neeraj on Twitter.




We also find that many celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and Rajkumar Rao celebrated Neeraj's victory through Instagram posts. We also find many writers, directors and singers like AR Rahman, Javed Akhtar and Lata Mangeshkar etc., who are associated with Bollywood also wished Neeraj for his victory.

It is clear that apart from Kangana Ranaut and Akshay Kumar, many Bollywood celebrities congratulated Neeraj Chopra on the Olympic victory. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi Wishes To Settle In London? Edited Clip Viral With False Claim!

Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Neeraj Chopra 
Olympics 
Bollywood 
Kangana Ranaut 
Akshay Kumar 
