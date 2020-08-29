Fact Check: Old Video Shared With False Claim That Masks Are Not Necessary For Healthy People

Fact Check

The Logical Indian Fact Check team investigates the claim that National Health Mission under the Government of India has recently recommended that healthy people need not wear masks.

The Logical Indian Crew
Madhya Pradesh   |   29 Aug 2020 8:47 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
A video which resembles a public health advisory advert recommends that healthy individuals shouldn't wear masks. It is being shared with the claim that it has been released recently.

In the video, three men in mask and a woman without a mask can be seen conversing at a bus stop. A man enquires why she is not wearing a mask, to which the woman replies that healthy people do not need to wear masks, adding that a mask should only be used when a person is going to a hospital, when they are looking after a sick person and when they are suffering from cold.

The Madhya Pradesh Government and the National Health Mission logos can be seen in the last frame.


"Healthy people SHOULD NOT wear masks .. from the Government of India," reads the caption of one such post.

The Logical Indian received a request to verify the claims.


National Health Mission under the Government of India has recently recommended that healthy people need not wear masks.

The claim is false.

A Google Reverse Image search was done by breaking the video into individual frames using publicly available InVid tool. This indicated that the video was posted earlier on March 19, 2020, by the collector from Ujjain and Gwalior. Since the COVID-19 pandemic was at its initial phases at that time, it was not mandatory to wear masks in the country.


Further, the video was also posted by Jabalpur Collector. This too was posted back in March.

In April, several states in the country had made masks mandatory. These states were Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra, Chandigarh and Odisha. The Centre too mandated that citizens wear masks pan India later that month. The mandate continues even now.


If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Claim Review :  National Health Mission under the Government of India has recently recommended that healthy people need not wear masks.
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
