Fake Image Of ABP News Viral Claiming MP Home Minister Rebelled With 30 MLAs

Last year, in 2020, amid the first wave of the pandemic, Madhya Pradesh govt led by Congress leader Kamal Nath was toppled after Jyotiraditya Scindia, and his supporters moved from Congress to BJP. For the past few days, political movements were intensifying in Madhya Pradesh, and rumours of MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan being replaced were rife.



In such a situation, a purported photo of a bulletin of ABP News went viral on social media. It was being said that once again, there may be a change of power in Madhya Pradesh. The text on the photo says Madhya Pradesh's Home Minister Narottam Mishra, along with 30 BJP MLA, has rebelled against MP CM and now it is fixed that Shivraj will lose his chair.

The alleged screenshot of the "ABP News" channel is going viral on Facebook and Twitter.





Claim:

Narottam Mishra has rebelled along with 30 MLAs.

Fact Check:

In the investigation, we did not get any credible news about Narottam Mishra being a rebel. Had it been so, it would have been one of the major news stories and would have dominated everywhere. Also, if we observe the viral screenshot closely, we can see the logo seen in the screenshot is the old logo of "ABP News". Also, Such fonts are not used on the channel.

Image Credit: Youtube

Some people are also saying through this that Narottam Mishra wants to become the Chief Minister and hence has become a rebel. Along with this, talks of leadership change in Madhya Pradesh BJP are also going on on social media. However, Narottam Mishra, on his Twitter handle, has made it clear that all such news is completely misleading and untrue. He has also said that our CM is Shivraj Singh Chouhan and will remain the same.



BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya has also called these reports a rumour.



Conclusion:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team found that this viral screenshot is fake and has been made with the help of editing software. Narottam Mishra himself has confirmed that such reports are false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Bangladeshi Activist Picture Viral As Rajesh Tiwari From UP Who 'Failed' UPSC Due To Reservation