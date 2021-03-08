Old Images Shared As Massive Crowd Gathering At PM Modi's Kolkata Rally Held On March 7

Yesterday, on March 7, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata ahead of the West Bengal State Assembly elections, which is to be held between March 27 to April 29, 2021, in 8 phases. In the backdrop of this, many BJP supporters, including the official Twitter handle of BJP Punjab, took to Twitter to share images of a massive crowd claiming to be of PM Modi's rally.

Another Twitter user, Arun Deshpande, shared another image of a massive crowd claiming it to be of Modi's rally in West Bengal.

Claim:

The viral image of a massive crowd is of Narendra Modi's Kolkata rally held on March 7.

Fact Check:

Image 1:





The Logical Indian did a reverse image search and found that the same image was published on the blog, Leftgovt.wb. The image was of a rally held by Left Front in Brigade ground of Kolkata on February 9, 2014.





Image 2:





The same image was earlier shared by Congress, claiming it was rally addressed by Congress and Left Front on February 28. The Logical Indian had then debunked this claim, which can be read here.

The above image is of a CPI(M) rally held at Brigade Ground in Kolkata in 2019. CPI(M), through their official Twitter handle, had shared the image on June 10, 2020, with the caption, "You can cut all the flowers but you cannot keep Spring from coming."A bird eye view of last year Birgade Rally at #Kolkata #LalSalaamComrade"

