Old Images Shared As Massive Crowd Gathering At PM Modi's Kolkata Rally Held On March 7

Two old images of the Left Front rally is viral with false claims of them being of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally held at Brigade ground Kolkata on March 7.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   8 March 2021 11:09 AM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath
Old Images Shared As Massive Crowd Gathering At PM Modis Kolkata Rally Held On March 7

Yesterday, on March 7, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata ahead of the West Bengal State Assembly elections, which is to be held between March 27 to April 29, 2021, in 8 phases. In the backdrop of this, many BJP supporters, including the official Twitter handle of BJP Punjab, took to Twitter to share images of a massive crowd claiming to be of PM Modi's rally.

राजनीतिक जीवन में सैकड़ों रैलियों को संबोधित करने का सौभाग्य मिला है, लेकिन इतने लंबे कार्यकाल में मैंने कभी इतने बड़े...

Posted by BJP Punjab on Sunday, 7 March 2021

Another Twitter user, Arun Deshpande, shared another image of a massive crowd claiming it to be of Modi's rally in West Bengal.

The viral image of a massive crowd is of Narendra Modi's Kolkata rally held on March 7.

Image 1:


The Logical Indian did a reverse image search and found that the same image was published on the blog, Leftgovt.wb. The image was of a rally held by Left Front in Brigade ground of Kolkata on February 9, 2014.


Image 2:


The same image was earlier shared by Congress, claiming it was rally addressed by Congress and Left Front on February 28. The Logical Indian had then debunked this claim, which can be read here.

The above image is of a CPI(M) rally held at Brigade Ground in Kolkata in 2019. CPI(M), through their official Twitter handle, had shared the image on June 10, 2020, with the caption, "You can cut all the flowers but you cannot keep Spring from coming."A bird eye view of last year Birgade Rally at #Kolkata #LalSalaamComrade"

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Yusha Rahman

Yusha Rahman

Fact-Checker

Yusha, an engineer turned journalist with a core interest in sensible journalism. Since the time she worked in an MNC, she saw how fake news was rife to malign images of communities, leaders, etc. This encouraged her to give up her career in MNC and passionately work towards curbing fake news and propaganda.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

