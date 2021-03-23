Fact Check: Edited Video Of PM Modi Saying 'Show Dreams To Poor, Tell Lies' Viral

Rohan Gupta, Chairman of the social media department of Congress, tweeted a seven-second-video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a caption, "No comments!"

In the video PM, Modi can be heard saying, "Show dreams to poor, tell lies, create differences between them and rule." This video has garnered over 69,000 views and has been retweeted over 1500 times.

Many other Twitter handle quote tweeted PM Modi.

Speaking of himself... https://t.co/CoCw3O761e — Bashier M Palayil 🏹🚜 (@BashierPalayil) March 22, 2021

First time fall in love with a MONSTER

Listen this one🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/Sm5O1ILt3N — Rezina Sultana (@RezinaSultana9) March 22, 2021

Modi is the most honest politician 🤭🤭 https://t.co/JRHH2ZyNwh — Ashtbhuja (@ashtbhuja25) March 22, 2021

Claim:

PM Modi, in his speech, said, "Show dreams to poor, tell lies, create differences between them and be the king," to BJP workers.

Fact Check:

We found that the viral the clip is part of an original video, which was published on the YouTube channel of BJP on March 21, 2021. The original video's caption says, "PM Shri Narendra Modi addresses public meeting in Bokakhat, Assam".

At around 35:20 timestamp, one can here PM Modi saying, "Show dreams to poor, tell lies, create differences between them and rule." But he later continues saying, "Congress has always used this formula to stay in power."

Hence, in the original video, the Prime Minister was slamming the Congress party and taking a dig at them.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Misleading Infographic Viral To Show Vaccines Were Free In Private Hospitals During Congress Regime

