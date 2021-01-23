Fact Check: Old Video Revived As PM Modi Demolished Temples To Provide Land To Ambani

Many social media users are sharing a 1 minute 12 seconds video in which the police can be seen thrashing and driving away protestors. The narration in the video says, "Violent clashes in Surat after Municipality team tried to demolish a temple late on Tuesday night. The state government has gone on a major demolition drive. Earlier 50 temples were demolished in Gandhinagar, the state capital. The ruling BJP has refused to comment but the Gandhinagar collector Sanjeev Kumar said they are just doing their job. To some in state who voted overwhelmingly for Narendra Modi, the demolition came as a shock."



The video is being shared with the claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed demolition of temples in Gujarat to give the land on which temples are to Ambani. The video is shared with the caption, "Modi demolished 50 Temples to give the land to Ambani's."

The video is being shared to create a narrative that even after being supported by Hindu voters, PM Modi demolished temples to help his corporate friends like Mukesh Ambani, Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited and Gautam Adani, Founder of Adani Group.

The video is viral on Facebook.





Some Twitter users are also sharing the video with the same claim.

Claim:

PM Modi demolished temples in Gujarat to give the land to Ambani.

Fact Check:



On doing a Google search with the keyword, "Gujarat 50 temple demolition", we found the same video was published by NDTV on November 20, 2008. According to the report, the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, started a campaign to demolish illegal constructions built on government's land. The viral video was clipped from this NDTV video which showed a violent clash that erupted in Surat after a municipality team tried to demolish a temple.

According to the NDTV video, the Collector of Gandhinagar Sanjeev Kumar said it was a routine drive and they were doing their work. He said that all illegal constructions were to be demolished in the drive and not just the religious buildings. In the original video, he says, 'Chief Minister Narendra Modi ordered the government officials to not to be lax..."; this line is edited from the viral video to portray that the video is recent.

A similar story was published by the Times of India on November 13, 2008. According to the report, over 80 temples built on encroached government's land were razed. TOI reported that according to the survey conducted by the Gandhinagar collectorate officials, 107 temples that were illegal were built along the main roads and about 312 in the interior areas of various sectors.

Thus, a drive was started to remove not just the illegal temples but also other illegal construction.

The same video was also viral in 2019 and the AltNews had debunked the fake claim.

