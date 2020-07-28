Fact Check: Fake Prescription Attributed To Nanavati Hospital Viral As Treatment For COVID-19

A WhatsApp forward claims that doctors who are treating actor Amitabh Bachchan at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital have prescribed several steps that one must take if they get infected by the coronavirus. The purported prescription includes consuming warm water with lemon, ginger and jaggery mixed with ghee, hot milk with turmeric and inhaling steam once a day.

The WhatsApp Forward comes in two forms: one in English and one in Hindi. Below are the two forwards:





﻿The Whatsapp forwards were shared on Facebook and Twitter as well.





Covid experts at Nanavati Hospital Dr Ansari and Dr Limaye reveal following treatment commonly given to all patients

1 For vitamin 'C', warm lemon water at frequent intervals 2 Dry ginger balls, Jaggery, Ghee thrice a day 3 Turmeric in hot milk 4 Steam atleast once a day. — TIME_Traveller (@TIME_WARNER_Inc) May 25, 2020

Nanavati Hospital has made public the prescription that they used for treatment of Amitabh Bachchan from COVID-19. Fact Check: The claim is false. ﻿The Logical Indian reached out to Navavati Hospital regarding the viral message. "Vitamin C rich foods and others help to boost immunity against any infections and illnesses. However, these are not recommended by the doctors of Nanavati Hospital for the treatment of COVID-19 infection. Do consult with a doctor before following any such treatment protocol," the Spokesperson of Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, said. The doctors mentioned in the viral WhatsApp forward are indeed from the Nanavati Hospital. Dr Ansari is the Director of Critical Care Services and Dr Limaye is Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine. Can The Remedies Have Any Effect Against Coronavirus?

