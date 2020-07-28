Fact Check: Fake Prescription Attributed To Nanavati Hospital Viral As Treatment For COVID-19

Aditi Chattopadhyay
A WhatsApp forward claims that doctors who are treating actor Amitabh Bachchan at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital have prescribed several steps that one must take if they get infected by the coronavirus. The purported prescription includes consuming warm water with lemon, ginger and jaggery mixed with ghee, hot milk with turmeric and inhaling steam once a day.
The WhatsApp Forward comes in two forms: one in English and one in Hindi. Below are the two forwards:
The Logical Indian received a request to Fact Check the claims.
The Whatsapp forwards were shared on Facebook and Twitter as well.
Covid experts at Nanavati Hospital Dr Ansari and Dr Limaye reveal following treatment commonly given to all patients— TIME_Traveller (@TIME_WARNER_Inc) May 25, 2020
1 For vitamin 'C', warm lemon water at frequent intervals 2 Dry ginger balls, Jaggery, Ghee thrice a day 3 Turmeric in hot milk 4 Steam atleast once a day.
Claim:
Nanavati Hospital has made public the prescription that they used for treatment of Amitabh Bachchan from COVID-19.
The claim is false.
The Logical Indian reached out to Navavati Hospital regarding the viral message.
"Vitamin C rich foods and others help to boost immunity against any infections and illnesses. However, these are not recommended by the doctors of Nanavati Hospital for the treatment of COVID-19 infection. Do consult with a doctor before following any such treatment protocol," the Spokesperson of Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, said.
The doctors mentioned in the viral WhatsApp forward are indeed from the Nanavati Hospital. Dr Ansari is the Director of Critical Care Services and Dr Limaye is Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine.
Can The Remedies Have Any Effect Against Coronavirus?
Taking extra vitamin C does not even ward off the common cold, though it may shorten the duration of a cold if you catch one. Having said that, vitamin C does serve essential roles in the human body and supports normal immune function. As an antioxidant, the vitamin neutralizes charged particles called free radicals that can damage tissues in the body.
It also helps the body synthesize hormones, build collagen and seal off vulnerable connective tissue against pathogens. So yes, vitamin C should absolutely be included in the daily diet to maintain a healthy immune system. But megadosing on supplements is unlikely to lower the risk of catching COVID-19.
There is no evidence that suggests that other so-called immune-boosting supplements — such as zinc, green tea or echinacea — help to prevent COVID-19, either.
The Logical Indian has debunked several of these remedies. It can be read here, here, and here.
According to the WHO, while some western, traditional or home remedies may provide comfort and alleviate symptoms of COVID-19, there is no evidence that current medicine can prevent or cure the disease.
The organization does not recommend self-medication with any medicines, including antibiotics, as a prevention or cure for COVID-19.
However, there are several ongoing clinical trials of both western and traditional medicines.
WHO maintains that the most effective ways to protect yourself and others against COVID-19 are to:
(1) Clean your hands frequently and thoroughly
(2) Avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose
(3) Cover your cough with the bend of elbow or tissue. If a tissue is used, discard it immediately and wash your hands.
(4) Maintain a distance of at least 1 metre from others.
