Caste discrimination
Photo From Bangladesh Shared As Indian Muslims Blocking Roads to Offer Prayer

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Photo From Bangladesh Shared As Indian Muslims Blocking Roads to Offer Prayer

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Haryana,  18 Nov 2021 11:06 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

A photo is viral with a false claim that Indian Muslims blocked the roads to offer prayers. However, the picture is from Dhaka, Bangladesh.

In India, there has been contention over namaz offerings on open grounds for the past few days. Amidst it, a photo is viral on social media, claiming that these are Indian Muslims who blocked the road to offer prayers.

Mahesh Vikram Hegde @mvmeet, co-founder and editor of propaganda website Postcard News, shared the photo on Twitter. He captioned, "Aamir Khan asked not to burst firecrackers on roads But will he ask not to block roads & offer nam@z? He will never say it because he knows who are the real intolerants".

भारत @rakesh_bstpyp, a newspaper editor, shared the photo on Twitter and captioned it in Hindi, "यह मधुर सेक्युलर दृश्य केवल आपको भारत मे दिखाई देता है बाकी 56 मुश्लिम देशों में ऐसा करे तो जेल में डाल दिया जाता है, यह केवल टेस्टिंग है कब्जा करने की धैर्य की ताकि कितना दबाया जा सकता है।"

[English translation: You can view this sweet secular scene in India, rest if you do this in other 56 Muslim countries, you would be thrown in jail. It is just testing to capture, of patience, so that how much one can be oppressed.]

The photo is viral on Facebook and Twitter with the same narrative.

Claim:

The photo is of Indian Muslims blocking the roads to offer prayers.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The photo is of Bangladesh and not India.

We conducted a Google reverse image search of the viral photo and found the same picture across several websites.

The Guardian published an article on 30 April, curating the best photos from around the world. The report carried the viral picture and captioned it, "Muslims attend Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan outside the Sobhanbag mosque". The picture's location mentioned in the story is Dhaka, Bangladesh and is credited to Monirul Alam/EPA.

Image Credit: The Guardian

Taking a hint from here, we searched on European Pressphoto Agency's (EPA) website. We found the viral photo credited to the same photographer, Monirul Alam. The picture was titled, "Daily life amid coronavirus pandemic in Bangladesh". The image describes that the photo was taken during a Friday prayer in Ramzan outside the Sobhanbag Mosque amid lockdown in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on 30 April 2021.

Barta 24, a Bangladeshi website, used the photo in one of its articles published on 10 October. The picture is captioned in the Bangla language and is from the Sobhanbag mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The caption reads, "সোবহানবাগ জামে মসজিদ জুমার জামাত", which translated to English reads, "Sobhanbagh Jame Mosque Jumma's Jamaat".

Image Credit: Barta24.com

The photo is viral with the false claim that Indian Muslims blocked the roads to offer prayers. However, the picture is from Dhaka, Bangladesh, taken during a Friday prayer in Ramzan outside the Sobhanbag Mosque amid lockdown.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Media Outlets Falsely Report Islamic Flag As Pakistani Flag Hoisted In Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh

