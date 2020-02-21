Fact Check: Photo Of Man Urinating On Wall With Trump, Modi Murals Is Fake

US President Donald Trump, accompanied by wife Melania Trump, will visit India on February 24 and 25. On the first day of his visit, Trump will visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat.

A 500 meter long and four feet tall brick wall has been erected in Ahmedabad's Sardarnagar, to block the view of a slum area which is inhabited by more than 2,000 people.

Besides hiding India's poverty, the walls are also being painted with pictures of President Trump alongside PM Modi with welcome messages written on it.

Doctored images of the paintings on the wall built for Trump have gone viral on social media. In one of the images, a man a seen urinating on a wall with a mural of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, completely ignoring a prohibitory message written on it.

The other image shows messages prohibiting spitting and urinating on the premises, painted on the wall.

OMG! Is this for real? 😲🙄🤔😂😂 pic.twitter.com/1t6b77LO6Q — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) February 19, 2020





It is real pic.twitter.com/KkkQkpSULH — Sujith Khanna (@twijith) February 19, 2020

Some of the wall photos also come with photos of what it could be hiding.

Parde ke peeche kya hai?

Parde ke peeche.....! pic.twitter.com/3HuyKYTFAp — Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) February 19, 2020

Claim:



A man is urinating on the wall with murals of PM Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump.

Fact Check:

The man who is apparently seen urinating on the wall is a part of another photo and has been morphed from the original image. 'Man urinating India' on Google Image search led to a Youtube video titled 'Delhi Metro Walls have become the famous Peeing destination for Delhiites'.

The second image which shows messages painted on the wall is also fake. There are no messages on the wall only the murals. Also, the image of the slum claimed to be from Ahmedabad behind the wall is from Mumbai. A Google reverse search of the image posted by handle @SalmanNizami_ traces it back to slums in Mumbai's Dharavi. Some of the users have also pointed the same in the comments section of the twitter user.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343

Also Read: 7 Unusual Things India Is Doing Ahead Of "Brief But Intense" Trump Visit