Fact Check: Old Video Of Nalanda Hospital In Bihar Falsely Linked With COVID-19 Pandemic

A video of a flooded hospital is being circulated on social media platforms with the claim that it shows the current situation at Bihar's Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH). The hospital was designated as a COVID-19 hospital by the Bihar CM Nitish Kumar administration back in March.
PATNA N.M.C.H ASPATAL pic.twitter.com/1luQKslcE6— Sakshi Sharma (@INSANIYAT34258) July 30, 2020
In the 45 seconds video clip, one of the hospital rooms is seen waterlogged with muddy rainwater almost reaching the patient's bed. A patient can be heard talking about snakes.
Bihar is currently dealing with floods and the pandemic. Flood situation in Bihar has left 55 lakh plus residents of over a thousand villages affected. The death toll stands at 13.
Darbhanga is the worst-hit district and has accounted for seven casualties and 16.89 lakh of its residents, spread across 196 panchayats, have been hit by the floods. 4.18 lakh people have been evacuated by the NDRF and some of the SDRF have been pressed into service.
As of August 5, Bihar has reported 61,788 cases of COVID-19.
Waterlogged hospital seen in viral video is recent.
The video is true and is of NMCH but the video is not of this year and isn't related to COVID-19 pandemic.
The same video was shared in September 2019 on Twitter.
Patna Flooding - 4— Farookh🛡️ (@farrookh) September 28, 2019
This is famous NMCH (Nalanda Medical College and Hospital)
Look at the condition of patients@alamgirizvi @DEBKANCHAN @SaurabhShahi6 @ajitanjum @anjanaomkashyap @kingofhell_IN @scaredindia @Aquib__Ameer @isaurabhshukla @Mr_Singh86_ pic.twitter.com/pq6rb4kWDj
This video was also shared by The Guardian on its YouTube channel on September 30, 2019.
Several Indian news portals had also shared the same video last year.
The same hospital was flooded in 2018 as well. Reportedly, rainwater gushed into the ICU and general wards of the Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NMCH).
The ICU was in knee-deep water and small fishes and insects were visible in the rainwater. The nurses and paramedical staff at the hospital had to wade through the water to attend to patients. Many of the patients left the hospital fearing infection due to the unhygienic conditions.
