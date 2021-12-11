All section
Caste discrimination
Video Showing Massive Fire Falsely Shared As Protest By Nagaland People After Killing Of Civilians

Image Credit: Mirror Now

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Video Showing Massive Fire Falsely Shared As Protest By Nagaland People After Killing Of Civilians

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Nagaland,  11 Dec 2021 11:14 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

A video is viral with a misleading claim that it shows protest against the killing of civilians; however, the fire shown in the video broke due to a short circuit.

In a botched anti-insurgency operation, the Indian Security forces mistakenly ambushed a truck carrying coal miners and killed six civilians. It led to a massive clash between the locals and the security soldiers that killed eight more people, including one soldier. The incident took place in and around Oting village in Mon district of Nagaland on 4 & 5 December.

Against the same backdrop, a video is viral on social media claiming that it belongs to the Tuensang district of Nagaland, where the locals protested against the killing of civilians. The video shows the firefighters rushing with fire equipment to douse flames at a marketplace.

Several social media users and some mainstream media outlets shared the video with the same narrative.

Economic Times used the video in its bulletin and shared it on YouTube. They titled it, "Nagaland: Mob vandalises Assam Rifles camp; over 17 civilians killed".

Image Credit: Economics Times

Mirror Now used the video in its bulletin and shared it on Twitter. They captioned, "2 protesters were killed in the firing in #Nagaland's Mon district after local residents vandalised an Assam Rifles Camp. The death toll has mounted to 17, including two killed today. Internet services have been shut down. Times Network's Arindam Das with latest updates!"

It is being widely shared on Twitter.

Claim:

A video belonging to the Tuensang district shows locals protesting against the killing of civilians.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it misleading. The video is of a separate fire accident that broke out in market place of the Tuensang district on Dec 5.

We extracted keyframes from the viral video and conducted a Google reverse image search.

We found a Twitter post by Lenio Krichena, a journalist who covers the North-Eastern region. He replied to one of the users who shared the video, "#FakeNews | These visuals are from Tuensang, a fire broke out after a short circuit, 8-9 shops gutted down in the fire. NOT RELATED TO MON FIRING INCIDENT"

We also found Twitter posts by Tuensang Police, where they debunked the viral claim and clarified that the fire broke at Bazar point in Tuensang due to a suspected short circuit. The situation is under control and has no connection to locals protesting against the killing of civilians.

We also conducted a keyword search on the internet using specific keywords. We found some video reports on the fire accident that broke out in market place of the Tuensang district on Dec 5.

A Facebook page, Nagaland Digital, which describes itself as a media/news company, shared the video on Dec 5. They captioned it, "In Tuensang town. Opposite to Tuensang bazar police point.

A line of shops such as bakery, accessories shops or so. Cause of fire unknown..."

Another Facebook page, Dimapur 24/7, which describes itself as a news & media website, shared the video on Dec 6. The captioned it, "#Nagaland | A massive fire broke out in Main Police Point market, Tuensang on Dec 5, 2021, around 3:15 PM".

Therefore, we can conclude from the Tuensang Police statements and several video reports that the video is of a fire that broke at Bazar point in Tuensang due to a suspected short circuit. The video is viral with a misleading claim that it shows locals protesting against the killing of civilians.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Altered Video Of Republic Bharat Shared With False Claim

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Nagaland 
Tuesang 
Oiting 
Civillans 
Killed 
Fire 
Shot circuit 

