Video Showing Massive Fire Falsely Shared As Protest By Nagaland People After Killing Of Civilians

In a botched anti-insurgency operation, the Indian Security forces mistakenly ambushed a truck carrying coal miners and killed six civilians. It led to a massive clash between the locals and the security soldiers that killed eight more people, including one soldier. The incident took place in and around Oting village in Mon district of Nagaland on 4 & 5 December.

Against the same backdrop, a video is viral on social media claiming that it belongs to the Tuensang district of Nagaland, where the locals protested against the killing of civilians. The video shows the firefighters rushing with fire equipment to douse flames at a marketplace.

Several social media users and some mainstream media outlets shared the video with the same narrative.

Economic Times used the video in its bulletin and shared it on YouTube. They titled it, "Nagaland: Mob vandalises Assam Rifles camp; over 17 civilians killed".

Mirror Now used the video in its bulletin and shared it on Twitter. They captioned, "2 protesters were killed in the firing in #Nagaland's Mon district after local residents vandalised an Assam Rifles Camp. The death toll has mounted to 17, including two killed today. Internet services have been shut down. Times Network's Arindam Das with latest updates!"

2 protesters were killed in the firing in #Nagaland's Mon district after local residents vandalised an Assam Rifles Camp. Death toll has mounted to 17 including 2 killed today. Internet services have been shut down. Times Network's Arindam Das with latest updates! pic.twitter.com/X3ZVeHQRoo — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) December 6, 2021

It is being widely shared on Twitter.



Arson in #Nagaland's #Tuensang town to protest killing of 13 civilians, including 6 coal mine workers, in an #army "ambush" in #Mon district #December 4 evening pic.twitter.com/lP9c9MRlRL — Maheboob Bagwan (@MaheboobBag8208) December 5, 2021

A video belonging to the Tuensang district shows locals protesting against the killing of civilians.

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it misleading. The video is of a separate fire accident that broke out in market place of the Tuensang district on Dec 5.

We extracted keyframes from the viral video and conducted a Google reverse image search.

We found a Twitter post by Lenio Krichena, a journalist who covers the North-Eastern region. He replied to one of the users who shared the video, "#FakeNews | These visuals are from Tuensang, a fire broke out after a short circuit, 8-9 shops gutted down in the fire. NOT RELATED TO MON FIRING INCIDENT"

#FakeNews | This visuals are from Tuensang, fire broke out after a short circuit, 8-9 shops gutted down in fire. NOT RELATED TO MON FIRING INCIDENT https://t.co/cpZqUyO8a4 — Lenio Krichena (@LenioKrichena) December 5, 2021

We also found Twitter posts by Tuensang Police, where they debunked the viral claim and clarified that the fire broke at Bazar point in Tuensang due to a suspected short circuit. The situation is under control and has no connection to locals protesting against the killing of civilians.



It has been come to notice that some people are circulating rumours about fire at bazar point Tuensang https://t.co/eDfiAYFemW has no connection with any other https://t.co/66vczcGlO7 broke out due to suspected short circuit. Situation under control. — Tuensang Police (@TuensangP) December 6, 2021

We also conducted a keyword search on the internet using specific keywords. We found some video reports on the fire accident that broke out in market place of the Tuensang district on Dec 5.

A Facebook page, Nagaland Digital, which describes itself as a media/news company, shared the video on Dec 5. They captioned it, "In Tuensang town. Opposite to Tuensang bazar police point.

A line of shops such as bakery, accessories shops or so. Cause of fire unknown..."

Another Facebook page, Dimapur 24/7, which describes itself as a news & media website, shared the video on Dec 6. The captioned it, "#Nagaland | A massive fire broke out in Main Police Point market, Tuensang on Dec 5, 2021, around 3:15 PM".



Therefore, we can conclude from the Tuensang Police statements and several video reports that the video is of a fire that broke at Bazar point in Tuensang due to a suspected short circuit. The video is viral with a misleading claim that it shows locals protesting against the killing of civilians.



