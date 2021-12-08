Old Video From Colombia Falsely Linked With Recent Killing In Nagaland

Six poeple were killed in an ambush by the security forces after the incident in the Mon area of Oting village in Nagaland. They were said to be workers in a coal mine who were shot dead by troops while returning home. Indian National Congress and Trinamool Congress have sent their delegations to meet the victim's family. An FIR has been registered against the 21st Para Military Force at Tijit police station in Mon district. The Central Government on Monday admitted in Parliament that the army firing in Nagaland was a mistake. Home Minister Amit Shah said an SIT will be formed to probe the incident, which will submit its report within a month.

Against the same backdrop, a video of a clash between locals with military officers is going viral on social media. In the viral video, two men with knives can be seen threatening an armed officer after which they shot on the ground in order to stop locals. It is being shared by linking it to the recent civilian deaths in Nagaland.

While sharing this video, a Twitter user wrote a caption that reads in English, "#ArmedForcesFlagDay REMEMBER INDIA !! Soldiers don't fire unless attacked upon, even then they warn first. See this video, you will know #NagalandFiring."

A former defence officer A K Naithani also shared the video and captioned, "How does one react to such provocation? Notice the restraint shown by the armed soldiers...... *NOT TRIGGER HAPPY !* ...may draw your own conclusion."

How does one react to such provocation ? Notice the restraint shown by the armed soldiers ...... *NOT TRIGGER HAPPY !* ...._may draw your own conclusion._ pic.twitter.com/zrYM2L6LI2 — A K Naithani (@Anju1304) December 7, 2021

Claim:

The viral video shows locals assaulting armed soldiers in the recent violence in Oting, Nagaland.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from Colombia.

We extracted different keyframes of the shared video using the InVid tool and conducted a google reverse image search. We found the viral video in a report of Noticias Caracol dated January 2018. The title of the report reads in Spanish, "Enfrentamiento entre Ejército e indígenas que pretendían tomarse una finca cañera en Cauca" [English Translation: Confrontation between the Army and indigenous people who wanted to take over a sugarcane farm in Cauca"].

According to the report, the incident occurred at Hacienda Miraflores, located in the rural area of ​​Corinto. According to an Army statement, Task Force troops came to contain about 50 individuals who, apparently, belong to a group of indigenous people from this area of ​​northern Cauca, who intended to take over the farm.

Noticias Caracol TV Image Credit:

We also found this video uploaded on Cablenoticias, a Colombian news portal, dated 5 January 2018. The video's caption reads in English, "Clash between natives and military in Corinto, Cauca." The visual of the video report looks similar to the viral video.

We also found still of the viral video in an article of El Tiempo dated 12 July 2018. According to the report, the detainee was identified as José Bolívar Pilcué, 28 years old. He was accused of attacking a soldier with a knife who tried to arrest a group of indigenous people, who were occupying a property illegally.

El Tiempo Image Credit:

Our investigation shows that the viral video of local people fighting with soldiers is neither from Nagaland nor recent but is from Colombia. The incident took place in 2018, and it has nothing to do with the recent civilian killings in Nagaland. Hence, the viral claim is false.



