Caste discrimination
Does This Video Show A Recent Protest By Muslims Against Hindus In The U.S.? No, Viral Video Dates Back To June 2022

Image Credit: Twitter/Megh Updates

Fact Check

Does This Video Show A Recent Protest By Muslims Against Hindus In The U.S.? No, Viral Video Dates Back To June 2022

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan  (Digital Journalist) 

India,  7 Feb 2023 10:01 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

The viral video is available on the internet since June 2022. The video was shot during a protest condemning the derogatory remarks made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against the Prophet Mohammed.

A video showing a protest by a group of people raising slogans and raising placards which condemn Hindutva is being widely circulated across social media. The video is being shared as a recent incident of a protest against Hindus in the United States.

Claim:

In the protest, a set of people can be seen walking down a street holding placards and raising slogans. The people can be seen holding up placards such as "Stop Hindutva USA" and "Muslim Lives Matter" and chanting "Save the prophet."

Twitter user @MeghUpdates shared the video with the claim, “Anti-Hindu demonstration organised by a Muslim group in the USA - "Save the Prophet, Boycott Hindu business".

Twitter user Sudhir Mishra tweeted the video with the claim, “Slogans of “Boycott Hindus” in America- The 'radical Muslims' took out a regular "rally". These people are not 'boycotting' Dalit, OBC, upper caste separately, they are "boycott Hindu"?? Those who divide into castes will do "the same condition" to you.”


The video is viral across Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.


Image Credit: Facebook

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is from June 2022.

We used InVid’s Keyframe Analysis tool to break down the keyframes of the viral video and conducted a reverse image search on the keyframes. This led us to a video uploaded to Twitter on June 23, 2022, with the caption, “Open campaign by American Muslims against American Hindus and their businesses in America itself. This is happening in Chicago, USA, not in Muzaffarabad. It's high time everyone woke up.”

This indicates that the video is not recent but dates back to June 2022.

We also came across a video uploaded by the Facebook page ‘Jalandhar Kesari’ on June 26, 2022. The video is captioned, “Protest of Muslims against Hindus in America, fury in Hindu community”

We scanned the results across Twitter and came across an image uploaded by an organisation called Alliance to Save & Protect America from Infiltration by Religious Extremists. on June 13, 2022.

The image is captioned, “Now Chicago expresses outrage at the hate-mongering & escalating persecution of Muslims in India. Yesterday was Houston & the day before was New York. ASPAIRE had given the call for protests only a few days ago, yet people attended in large numbers #MuslimsUnderAttackinIndia”

Conducting a reverse image search on this image led us to a report published on a website called ‘Muslim Mirror’ on June 19, 2022. The report is titled, ‘Protest held outside the Indian consulate in Chicago over remarks on Prophet Muhammad’

The report read that Muslim groups held a protest outside the Indian consulate in Chicago, US, against the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad by members of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Muslim Mirror report further added that the protesters demanded strict action against individuals involved in attacks on Islam and Muslims in India.

Image Credit: Muslim Mirror

In the thumbnail of the report and the viral video, the same man can be seen holding the placard that reads, ‘Stop Hindutva USA’.

Image Credit: Muslim Mirror


Image Comparission

Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma made derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammad. In June 2022, protests were held across several Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar, against the remarks by Sharma about the Prophet Mohammad. Taking action, the BJP suspended Nupur Sharma from the party.

Conclusion:

We found that the viral video was widely shared with a false claim that it showed a recent protest against Hindutva in the US. The video was shot during a protest condemning the derogatory remarks made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against the Prophet Mohammed.


If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: No, This Viral Video Does Not Show IAS Officer Vijay Singh Talking About Climate Change In Glasgow; Misleading Claim Viral


USA 
Hindu 
Muslim-Hindu 
Protest 
Nupur Sharma 
Old video 

