Old Video Of Muslim People Fighting During Iftar Passed As Recent

After the Jahangirpuri violence, a lot of misinformation is circulated on social media targeting the Muslim community. One such claim is doing rounds these days, linking it with the holy month of Ramadan. In a video, a group of men in white clothes termed Jubbah (a long loose outer garment with wide sleeves worn by Muslim men) can be seen fighting with each other. The video indicates that it was shot during iftar as meals can be seen. While sharing this video, people mocked the Muslim community claiming that the video is of a fight over food during Ramadan.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "रमज़ान में पूरे दिन भूखे रहने के बाद शाम को खाने के लिए शांति से एकदूसरे को आग्रह करते शांतिदूत."

[English Translation: After being hungry all day in Ramzan, peace messengers urge each other to eat in the evening calmly.]





Another user wrote a caption in English which reads, "Roza Iftar party of peace-loving people. They just can't stop fighting, and if they don't get a kafir they will fight amongst themselves. There is nothing wrong they r just following their pedo, Mohammed."

Roza Iftar party of peace loving people.

They just can't stop fighting.

If they don't get a kafir they will fight amongst themselves.

There is nothing wrong they r just following their pedo Mohammed. pic.twitter.com/DxjvcxDlFL — AJAY UPS (@ups_ajay) April 26, 2022

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral video shows Muslims fighting during iftar over food.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. The viral video is from 2019.

The viral video did not mention the place or origin of the video. We searched this video on the internet and found that the same video was shared in May 2019 with a similar caption. It indicates that the viral video has circulated across social media for at least three years.

We then extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and conducted a reverse image search. It led us to a report of Islam News, a Russian Website, dated 17 May 2019. According to the report, the viral video is from Saudi Arabia. The fight took place near the Prophet's Mosque, and all of them presumably were residents.

On searching more, we found the screengrab of the viral video in a report in The New Arab dated 16 May 2019. According to the report, the viral video was recorded in front of the Al-Ghamamah Mosque in Medina city of Saudi Arabia. The reason for the scuffle was not known, but locals said that the fight took place after a dispute over the seating area before the food was served.

Our investigation that the viral video of men fighting during iftar is not recent but from May 2019. The incident took place in Saudi Arabia's Al-Ghamamah mosque. Also, the media reports suggest that people were fighting for the sitting area and not for the food. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: This Video Shows Muslim Youths Pelting Stone On Train After Facing Difficulty In Offering Namaz? No, Video Viral With Fake Claim