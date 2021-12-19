All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
No, Muslims Did Not Accept That Spitting Completes Halal As This Viral Post Claims!

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

No, Muslims Did Not Accept That Spitting Completes Halal As This Viral Post Claims!

Anish Yande

Writer: Anish Yande

Anish Yande

Anish Yande

Remote Intern

He is an English Literature student who's currently pursuing his Masters Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Christ University (Bangalore). He believes that storytelling is one of the most effective mediums to forge connections among people in the diverse yet divided world we live in. He focuses on developing and sharing stories of perseverance with a unique personal and social aspect through all the work he does.

See article by Anish Yande

India,  19 Dec 2021 1:49 PM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Anish Yande

Anish Yande

Anish Yande

Remote Intern

He is an English Literature student who's currently pursuing his Masters Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Christ University (Bangalore). He believes that storytelling is one of the most effective mediums to forge connections among people in the diverse yet divided world we live in. He focuses on developing and sharing stories of perseverance with a unique personal and social aspect through all the work he does.

See article by Anish Yande

The Tamil Nadu-based right-wing party Indu Makkal Katchi falsely stated that the Muslim community in a court admitted that spitting is essential to Halal food preparation in a court proceeding The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Social media posts claiming Muslims have accepted in a court that 'Halal food isn't complete unless the cook spits on the food' have gone viral. The Tamil Nadu-based right-wing party Indu Makkal Katchi tweeted that the Muslim community in a court proceeding admitted that spitting is essential to Halal food preparation.

Based on the claim, the social media post cautions people against eating in Muslim restaurants. The Twitter post has been retweeted 1.7 thousand and liked 1.8 thousand times.

It has also spread across several Facebook and WhatsApp Groups. Click here and here.

Image Credit: Facebook


Image Credit: Facebook

Included below is the screenshot from the viral post that has gone viral across social media.

Image Credit: Twitter

The tweet consists of a screenshot from a Bar and Bench article about the court proceeding. The text reads, "The religious scholars of the Muslim community have been proclaiming publicly that saliva is a necessary ingredient for certifying Halal in the preparation of food materials." The religious scholars took the above view by interpreting holy texts and their valid interpretations. The tweet goes on to state, "...It is highly disheartening to see that the food materials prepared following the rituals and religious practices of another religion with its certification are accepted as food material for the preparation of Nivedyam/Prasada in a Hindu temple with its own rituals and customs."

Claim:

The viral post claims that as per a court case in Tamil Nadu, the Muslim community admitted that Halal food is not complete until the cook spits in it. The post alleged that this is true throughout the nation, especially in Tamil Nadu.

Fact Check:

To clarify, according to the Islamic Council of Victoria, Halal is an Arabic word meaning lawful or permitted. With reference to food, it is the dietary standard as prescribed in the Qur'an. Halal foods are free from any component that Muslims are prohibited from eating as per Islamic law. The food must be produced using utensils and equipment that have been cleansed according to Islamic law

The Bar and Bench article discusses a November 27 hearing in Kerala High Court. The case is S. J. R. Kumar vs The Travancore Devaswom Board & Ors. The petitioner, S. J. R. Kumar, filed a case against Travancore Devaswom Board, alleging that the Sabarimala Temple uses Halal certified jaggery in their prasad.

Travancore Devaswom Board is an autonomous body formed under the Hindu Religious Institutions Act XV of 1950. The board administers 1248 temples in Kerela which also includes the Sabarimala Temple. This writ petition states the "illegal actions on the part of the Respondents in procuring Halal Certified Jaggery to prepare "Prasada." including "Aravana" and "Unniyappam" at Sabarimala Temple in violation of rituals and customs prevailing in the Hindu Community."

As per a The News Minute article, a division bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and PG Ajithkumar, which heard Kumar's plea, advised him to understand the concept of halal properly. They stated that items other than food could also be halal-certified. These items should not contain any prohibited ingredients in Islam or are not in contact with pork and alcohol.

The text in the viral tweet is a part of the writ petition filed by S. J. R. Kumar. The text in the plea is the same as in the viral screenshot. The Bar and Bench article acknowledges that the excerpt is also part of a "plea". Thus, the petitioner made the plea and not a statement made by Muslim community members as the viral tweet claims.

Conclusion:

The viral post that claims that Halal is not complete until the cook does not spit in it is based on disinformation. In actuality, the 'court proceedings' which the tweet refers to is a written plea by a Hindu petitioner, and the tweet does not provide the entire context of the court proceeding.

Also Read: Raising Marriageable Age To 21 Years Raises More Questions Than It Answers

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Anish Yande
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Anish Yande
Halal Food 
Muslim Cook Spitting 
Muslim Halal Food 
Spitting 
Halal 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X