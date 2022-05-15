Did Muslims Beat Up Hindus For Playing Hanuman Chalisa In Karnataka? No, Video Viral With False Communal Claim

A video of people beating several youths for playing DJ is going viral on social media. In the viral video, some Muslim people wearing skull caps can be seen severely beating several youngsters standing on a mini truck with a sound system (DJ). While sharing this video, it is claimed that Muslim people thrashed Hindu youths for playing Hanuman Chalisa in front of the Mosque. This comes after India witnessed clashes between two religious groups in recent days over the Loudspeaker ban and the Ram Navami celebrations.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "पांच मुस्लिम ने एक सौ हिंदुओ को मस्जिद के सामने हनुमान चालीसा पढ़ने का तरीका सिखाया."

[English Translation: Five Muslims taught one hundred Hindus how to chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of the mosque.]

A Facebook user shared the same video with a similar caption. This post gained 2.4 million views and 5.5k shares.

Some people also shared this video with a caption in the Kannada language, claiming the viral video is from Hubbali, Karnataka.

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.



Claim:

Viral video is of Muslims beating Hindus for playing Hanuman Chalisa in front of a mosque in Hubbali, Karnataka.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from Bangladesh.

During the initial investigation, we observed the video and noticed that the text written on the boards of the shops in the background is in 'Bengali'. It means that the viral video is not from Karnataka, as people there generally use the Kannada language.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to a video report of No 1 News BD, a Bangladesh YouTube news channel, dated 05 May 2022. According to the report, on the occasion of Eid, some youths in Bangladesh were thrashed by the members of Tauhidi Janata Group for playing loud music on speakers.



According to a report of Mano bkantha, a group of youngsters were playing loud music in the pickup van, which is a punishable offence under the Road Transport Act. One hundred thirty-eight teenagers were arrested for playing loud songs and dancing indecently in the Kamalnagar and Ramganj area of Laxmipur, Bangladesh. Later in the evening, nine pickup drivers were fined 21,500 takas by the mobile court.

Another Bangladesi local news channel also shared this video mentioning members of Tauhidi Janata Group thrashing youths with sticks for playing loud music. It is to be noted that none of the reports said that youths were from the Hindu community.

On searching more, we also found a Facebook post of Mandaya Police in which they refuted the viral claim. The post contains an article link of the Karnataka State Police fact-checking team mentioning that the video is from Bangladesh and has nothing to do with India.

Our investigation shows that the claim of Muslims beating up Hindus for playing Hanuman Chalisa in front of the mosque is false. The viral video is from Bangladesh, where members of Tauhidi Janata Group beat up youths for playing loud music on speakers on the occasion of Eid. None of the reports mentioned the youths were from the Hindu community, and hence the viral claim is false.



If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

