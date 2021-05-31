Old Video Shared With Claim Of Muslims Thrashing Policeman In Hyderabad

A video is widely being shared online claiming Muslims in Hyderabad's Hafeezpet brutally thrashed a policeman on May 28, 2021, at 10 PM, when he was doing their duty.

The video is shared with different captions but all insinuating that Muslims in Hyderabad thrashed a policeman. One of the captions reads, "Hyderabad kondapoor Haffezpet lo police ni chithakabadina Muslims 28.5.21 at 10.00 pm #Hyderabad."

Hyderabad kondapoor Haffezpet lo police ni chithakabadina muslims 28.5.21 at 10.00 pm #Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/fOjdJHByqe — బాబు రావాలి... బతుకు మారాలి.... (@kanneti_satish) May 29, 2021

Claim:

The viral video shows Muslims beating a policeman in Hyderabad.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a reverse image search and found that the same video was uploaded by a local media organisation, Loksatta Jansatta, on October 22, 2020. The video is shared with the caption, "A Drunk Police Constable Brawl With People At Midnight In Ahmedabad."

On doing keyword searches, we found the same video was also uploaded by TV9 Gujarati. The video was shared with the title, "Drunk police constable manhandled for misbehaving with people in Chandlodiya| Ahmedabad."

The Times of India reported about the incident on October 22, 2020. According to The Times of India, the policeman was identified as Sunilsinh Chauhan, a resident of Danilimda Police Lines who was posted at Sola police station. The report further quoted the local who was an eyewitness of the incident. According to the local, "At about 12.45 am, Chauhan went to a paan shop to buy tobacco products where he threatened some persons to stay away from him and then began verbally abusing them. They got angry at the drunk cop's abusive behaviour and began abusing him back. Chauhan then slapped one of the men, due to which others attacked him. As more people gathered, Chauhan tried to run away. Members of the public chased him down and thrashed him with sticks."

According to Mid-Day, Sola police later filed two FIRs, one against six persons including a minor for assaulting Chauhan, based on a complaint by the constable, and another FIR was filed by a sub-inspector against Chauhan for prohibition offences. Police also invoked rioting charges against those who allegedly attacked the cop.

Cyberabad police also took to Twitter to debunk the claim. They tweeted the video with the caption, "Fake news, A video of some persons beating police personnel supposedly at some unknown location is being circulated in social media as that of the Kondapur area of Cyberabad. It is clarified that no such incident has taken place anywhere in Cyberabad, and this news is fake."Hence, the video is from Gujarat and has no communal angle to it.

A video of some persons beating supposedly a police personnel at some unknown location is being circulated in social media as that of the Kondapur area of Cyberabad.

It is clarified that no such incident has taken place anywhere in Cyberabad and this news is fake. pic.twitter.com/DQpHBtxzde — Cyberabad Police (@cyberabadpolice) May 29, 2021

