Old Video Shared With Claim Of Muslims Thrashing Policeman In Hyderabad

An old video from Gujarat where a mob was thrashing a policeman has gone viral with a claim that 'Muslims were thrashing policeman in Hyderabad.' The Logical Indian Fact-Check team found the claim to be fake.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   31 May 2021 10:28 AM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Yusha Rahman
Representative image

A video is widely being shared online claiming Muslims in Hyderabad's Hafeezpet brutally thrashed a policeman on May 28, 2021, at 10 PM, when he was doing their duty.

The video is shared with different captions but all insinuating that Muslims in Hyderabad thrashed a policeman. One of the captions reads, "Hyderabad kondapoor Haffezpet lo police ni chithakabadina Muslims 28.5.21 at 10.00 pm #Hyderabad."

The video is shared on Facebook.

Many Twitter users are also sharing the video.


Claim:

The viral video shows Muslims beating a policeman in Hyderabad.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a reverse image search and found that the same video was uploaded by a local media organisation, Loksatta Jansatta, on October 22, 2020. The video is shared with the caption, "A Drunk Police Constable Brawl With People At Midnight In Ahmedabad."

On doing keyword searches, we found the same video was also uploaded by TV9 Gujarati. The video was shared with the title, "Drunk police constable manhandled for misbehaving with people in Chandlodiya| Ahmedabad."

The Times of India reported about the incident on October 22, 2020. According to The Times of India, the policeman was identified as Sunilsinh Chauhan, a resident of Danilimda Police Lines who was posted at Sola police station. The report further quoted the local who was an eyewitness of the incident. According to the local, "At about 12.45 am, Chauhan went to a paan shop to buy tobacco products where he threatened some persons to stay away from him and then began verbally abusing them. They got angry at the drunk cop's abusive behaviour and began abusing him back. Chauhan then slapped one of the men, due to which others attacked him. As more people gathered, Chauhan tried to run away. Members of the public chased him down and thrashed him with sticks."

According to Mid-Day, Sola police later filed two FIRs, one against six persons including a minor for assaulting Chauhan, based on a complaint by the constable, and another FIR was filed by a sub-inspector against Chauhan for prohibition offences. Police also invoked rioting charges against those who allegedly attacked the cop.

Cyberabad police also took to Twitter to debunk the claim. They tweeted the video with the caption, "Fake news, A video of some persons beating police personnel supposedly at some unknown location is being circulated in social media as that of the Kondapur area of Cyberabad. It is clarified that no such incident has taken place anywhere in Cyberabad, and this news is fake."Hence, the video is from Gujarat and has no communal angle to it.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Claim Review :  The viral video shows Muslims beating policemen in Hyderabad.
Claimed By :  Social Media
Fact Check :  False
Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Yusha Rahman

Yusha Rahman

Fact-Checker

Yusha, an engineer turned journalist with a core interest in sensible journalism. Since the time she worked in an MNC, she saw how fake news was rife to malign images of communities, leaders, etc. This encouraged her to give up her career in MNC and passionately work towards curbing fake news and propaganda.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

