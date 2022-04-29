There is no procession going on in the train, why did you get angry here?A video of a stone-pelting incident is doing round on social media these days. In this 27 second long video, few people can be seen pelting stones on a local train. While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that the Muslim youths pelted stones on the train after they faced difficulty in offering Namaz due to the horn of the train.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "शांतिदूतो को ट्रेन के हॉर्न से इनको नमाज पढ़ने में दिक्कत हो रही थी। इसलिए ट्रेन पर पत्थर फेंक रहे है। इनको सामने से पत्थर मरना चाहिए था।तभी तो ड्राइवर देखता इनको."

[English Translation: Shantidoots were having trouble in offering Namaz due to the horn of the train. That's why throwing stones at the train. They should have hit the stone from the front. Then only the driver would see them.]

Another user wrote, "ट्रेन के होरन से इनको दिक्कत हो रही थी नमाज पढ़ने में इसलिए पत्थर फेंक रहे है."

[English Translation: They were having trouble in offering Namaz due to the horn of the train. So they are throwing stones.]

Another user wrote, "ट्रेन मैं तो कोई शोभा यात्रा भी नहीं निकल रही है फिर ये लोग यहाँ क्यूँ भड़क गये. दरअसल पत्थरबाजों को पत्थर फेंकने के लिए बहाने की जरूरत है ही नहीं। अब देख लो ट्रेन ही है कोई राम जी हनुमान जी की शोभायात्रा तो है नहीं फिर भी नाराज़ है बताओ अब."

[English Translation: There is no procession going on in the train, then why did these people get angry here. Actually stone pelters do not need excuse for throwing stones. Now look, there is a train, there is no Ram ji Hanuman ji's procession still they are angry.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Muslim youths pelted stones on a local train.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is of a clash between two groups at Perambur railway station in Chennai.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to a video report of News18 Tamil Nadu dated 12 April 2020 in which similar footage can be seen. The title of report reads in English, "#ViralVideo Two college students clash near railway station #Chennai #CollegeStudents." According to the information given in the video report, the viral video is of a clash between two groups of students at Perambur railway station in Chennai".

On searching more, we found a report of India Today in which a screengrab of the viral video can be seen. According to the report, the viral video is of a fight between the students of Pachaiyappa's College and Presidency College. The students of Pachaiyappa's College were on the train towards Arakkonam while the students of State College (Presidency College) were in Tirupati Express. The incident took place when the students of Presidency College misbehaved and forced passengers to complain and get the train stopped. After that, they started pelting stones at the train travelling towards Arokkanam, targeting Pachaiyappa's College students. Later, clash broke out between the two.

According to a report of Zee News Tamil, Sembilan police, who were patrolling the area at the time, arrested 15 state college students in this case. Later, the concerned college administrations and the parents of the students were informed. Local media outlet Dinamalar also mentioned the name of the students. However, none of them were from the Muslim community.

Our investigation shows that the claim of Muslim youths pelted stones on the train is false. The viral video is of a clash between two groups of students of Pachaiyappa's College and Presidency College at Perambur railway station in Chennai. Police also arrested 15 students in this case. Hence, the viral claim is false.

