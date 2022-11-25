Old Video Of Muslim Russian Woman Being Beaten Up By Her Family Shared With False Love Jihad Claim

Following the gruesome murder of 26-year-old Shraddha Walker in Delhi's Mehrauli, the 'Love Jihad' conspiracy has again become the center of the debate on news channels and social media. Multiple out-of-context, false, and misleading videos are being shared on social media to polarise people.

Similarly, a video is going viral, claiming another case of love jihad. In the video, a woman is being beaten up by a man as she continues to cry in a devastated manner. While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that the video is of a Hindu woman who is being beaten up by her Muslim husband in America. The caption of the video reads, "प्यार में पागल हिंदू लड़कियों की दुर्दशा" यहीं पर नहीं!!! UK (अमेरिका) जैसे स्टेट में भी "हिंदू छोरियां" अपनी मुर्खता का फल भुगत रहीं हैं."

[English Translation: The plight of Hindu girls who are madly in love with Muslim boys is just not in India!!! Even in states like the UK (America), "Hindu girls" are suffering the fruits of their stupidity.]

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "हिंदुओं अपनी बेटियों को यह दिखाओ और समझाओ! बाद में रोने का कोई लाभ नहीं! ये असुर हैं, और असुर के साथ देवों का गठबंधन नहीं हो सकता."



[English Translation: Hindus, show this to your daughters and explain! There is no point of crying later! They are Asuras, and there can be no alliance of Devas with Asuras.]

Another user wrote, "मुसलमान लड़कों के प्यार में पागल हिंदू लड़कियों की दुर्दशा...जागो हिन्दूओं जागो."

[English Translation: The plight of Hindu girls madly in love with Muslim boys. Wake up Hindus wake up.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral video shows a Hindu woman being tortured by his Muslim husband in America.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The woman in the video is Russian, and her boyfriend is Ukrainian. They are both Muslims, but the woman was being beaten up by her family when she tried to elope.

During the initial investigation, we extracted different keyframes from this video using the InVid tool and did a reverse image search on Yandex which led us to a Russian social media platform, VK, where one of the users had posted this video on July 6, captioning it "В Краснодаре избивали и унижали молодую цыганку, которая хотела сбежать к парню на Украину." [Translation: In Krasnodar, they beat and humiliated a young gypsy woman who wanted to escape to the guy in Ukraine.]

On doing a keyword search we found a report published by LIFE, a Russian news website dated July 5, 2021. According to the article, the video is of a young woman in Krasnodar in Russia, who is being beaten up by her relative as she wanted to run away with a Ukrainian man.

In the article by LIFE, there was a screenshot of an Instagram post by 'insta.diva.shop' with a caption that stated that he was a close friend of the woman in the video. he was hoping that because of the post, the law would take necessary action. [Rough translation: Attention.!!! This girl is like a sister to me and she is very close to me, dear to me. It can't just stay like that. If I were punished in that city on the same day, this person would not be indifferent to me. I do not accept, anything but this. The girl had only a father, she alone tried to earn money and provide for her father and nephews, but she didn't see the light of day. She fell in love with a guy and wanted to run away like many of you. I didn't have time to find her through the police and called her father. Distant relatives sent him home and taunted an innocent child until 5 am, this cannot go unpunished! If my father had done this, no one here would the right to judge, but not strangers who are neither the mother nor the father. Let's not let this go unpunished! And what the devils say that she allegedly ran away with her cousin, it's not true. They themselves run away with their brothers and not only that, with everyone else and because the family don't look after themselves. That's my dear girl and I will not allow speaking of an innocent child as some are. Under God, wait for a little. Justice will be. God counts the tears!! I hope the case will be taken by the police prosecutor's office.]

Fact check website Alt News got in touch with the victim's friend, who confirmed that the woman and her Ukrainian boyfriend were of the same religion and the same ethnicity (Crimean gypsies). She added that the brother had assaulted the woman because she was eloping with someone 'whose family was their enemy.

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is from 2021 and is from Russia. It shows a Muslim woman being beaten up by her brother for wanting to elope with a man who her family was against, but it wasn't based on religion or any religious identity. Both girl and his boyfriend belong to the Muslim community. Hence, the viral claim is false.



