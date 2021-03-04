Fact Check: Video From Sri Lanka Shared As Muslim Man Beating Hindu In India

A video of a man dressed in Muslim attire and hitting another man with a rod is viral on social media hinting that it is from India. The video is viral with the caption, "Accused can be identified through clothes."

The video is viral on Facebook and Twitter.







BJP Delhi social media head Naveen Kumar, BJP supporter Sonam Mahajan and Sameet Thakkar (who is followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi) also shared the video.

The viral video of a man in Muslim attire and beating another man is from India.

The fact-check was earlier done by Fact Crescendo, Sri Lanka.

Fact Crescendo Sri Lanka spoke to Rodrigo, acting OIC of Galaha police station in the central province of Sri Lanka, who said that the Muslim person was mentally ill and suddenly got engaged in a fight. The police also informed that the accused was arrested and later taken into custody while the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The video was though not reported in Sri Lankan media but was viral on social media.

Hence, a video from Sri Lanka, where a mentally disabled man was seen beating another person, was shared with a communal angle.

