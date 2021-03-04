Fact Check

Fact Check: Video From Sri Lanka Shared As Muslim Man Beating Hindu In India

A video of a mentally-ill man beating another person from Sri Lanka is being shared online with a claim of a Muslim man thrashing a Hindu in India.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   4 March 2021 1:57 PM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Fact Check: Video From Sri Lanka Shared As Muslim Man Beating Hindu In India

Image Credit: Screengrab

A video of a man dressed in Muslim attire and hitting another man with a rod is viral on social media hinting that it is from India. The video is viral with the caption, "Accused can be identified through clothes."

Link to the post can be seen here.

The video is viral on Facebook and Twitter.


BJP Delhi social media head Naveen Kumar, BJP supporter Sonam Mahajan and Sameet Thakkar (who is followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi) also shared the video.

Link to the article can be seen here.
Link to the post can be seen here.

Claim:

The viral video of a man in Muslim attire and beating another man is from India.

Fact Check:

The fact-check was earlier done by Fact Crescendo, Sri Lanka.

Fact Crescendo Sri Lanka spoke to Rodrigo, acting OIC of Galaha police station in the central province of Sri Lanka, who said that the Muslim person was mentally ill and suddenly got engaged in a fight. The police also informed that the accused was arrested and later taken into custody while the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The video was though not reported in Sri Lankan media but was viral on social media.

Hence, a video from Sri Lanka, where a mentally disabled man was seen beating another person, was shared with a communal angle.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Video Of A Police Personnel Thrashed In UP's Mall Shared With Communal Angle

Claim Review :  The viral video of a man in Muslim attire and beating another man is from India.
Claimed By :  Social Media
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Yusha Rahman

Yusha Rahman

Fact-Checker

Yusha, an engineer turned journalist with a core interest in sensible journalism. Since the time she worked in an MNC, she saw how fake news was rife to malign images of communities, leaders, etc. This encouraged her to give up her career in MNC and passionately work towards curbing fake news and propaganda.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian