No, He Is Not Muslim Scholar Delivering Provocative Speech Calling For Extremist Hindu Action

A video of a bearded person has gone viral across social media, claiming that the person is a Muslim scholar giving a provocative speech.

Claim:

A bearded person can be seen sitting in the viral clip. He says, "I will say this for those who are brilliant. Some people say this, and that is written in the Quran; they cut us up due to the Quran. Quran says that we must steal their mothers and daughters, Quran says that infidels must be killed.



They have learnt to kill and maim from their religion. But what have you learnt from your religion? Have you learnt how to be slaughtered from your faith? Have you ever picked up the holy books of your religion? If a religion of 90 crore people is scared of those with a population of 25 crores, they should first look in their books for inspiration."



"If one person is maiming ten others, then the ten should find out why they have become so cowardly. Till where will you run? Is this what your Sanatan Dharma has taught you? Are you proud of running and hiding when your mothers and sisters are killed and made the target of love jihad?".

He continues, "Is this what your religion has taught you? Forget what Mohammed taught the Muslims; you haven't learnt anything from Ram and Krishna?" With this provocative speech, a translated caption is attached, which can be read as follows, "He is a Muslim scholar. Listen, think and forward this video to other Hindus also".

The viral posts claim that a Muslim scholar advocated that Hindus should take an extremist stance against Muslims in a provocative speech.

The claim is viral across Twitter as well.

यह एक मुस्लिम स्कॉलर हैं।

सभी लोग इस वीडियो को सुने, विचार करें और अन्य हिंदुओं को भी फॉरवर्ड करें।

हमें हमारे धर्म ने क्या सिखाया है 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/wX323xVjNU — उमा शंकर राजपूत 🐦💯 %follow back 🚩🚩 (@UmaShan27941413) July 6, 2022

The claim is viral across Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The man in the viral video belongs to the Hindu community.

We did a keyword search with the relevant keywords from the viral claims. We came across this tweet by user @SurajitDasgupta. In the tweet, Dasgupta mentions that the person in the video is Acharya Prashant, who belongs to the Hindu community.

He is Hindu. Acharya Prashant, I am told. Not his namesake that you see on Facebook Reels. Another one. — Surajit Dasgupta (@surajitdasgupta) July 7, 2022

Taking this as a cue, we conducted a keyword search for identifying Acharya Prashant. This keyword search led us to this tweet uploaded on Acharya Prashant Sharma's Twitter page on June 30, 2022. The translated caption of the tweet reads, "They have learned terror from the Quran, what have you learned from the Vedas? Don't be afraid to fight".



Hashtags referring to the Udaipur and Justice for Kanhaiya Lal, the victim of the brutal murder in Udaipur, were also present in the tweet.

A link to the following video was also attached along with the tweet. This led us to the YouTube channel, Darshnik Vichar. The video published on June 30, 2022, with the translated title reads, 'What is the reason behind the murder of Kanhaiya Lal of Udaipur? I Acharya Prashant'

In the 12-minute video, the part heard in the circulated clip beings at the 1.50 mark. Before that, the person in the video can be heard talking about the murder of Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor in Udaipur. He says, "You keep getting cut up and broken at every small thing, but you are reluctant to improve. An innocent person has been killed and you have started up a game of Rajput-Rajput. The more you are divided, the more you will be slaughtered. But you have sworn to not improve and to be divided by casteism. This is the condition of Hindus today".

The translated description of the Darshnik Vichar YouTube channel reads, "It is our goal to take the principles of Vedic Philosophy to every person of the world because without spirituality, it is impossible to have ultimate peace in life. Ultimately we have to assimilate the knowledge of the Vedas given by the Lord, only then we will get the shelter of that supreme being, for which we have to take thousands of millions of births. The real success of our life is the continuous progress on the path of spirituality while serving the nation. As long as we live, we will live to completely destroy ideas like anti-national forces, corrupt politics, hypocrisy, superstition, casteism, Islam, Christianity and Buddhism from this land".

Sharma has shared the same video across Instagram and Facebook as well.





In our Fact Check, we also came across this statement by Sharma on his social media pages. The translated statement read as follows, "Before copy paste and forwarding anything from WhatsApp University, check it then forward it. In the video also, I am explaining that focus on yourself and not on Muslims, and still, they have found a Muslim in me, it is amazing."

Conclusion:

In our Fact Check, we found that the person shown in the video is actually Acharya Prashant Sharma, belonging to the Hindu community and claims himself to be a proponent of Vedic philosophy.



The viral video in question is a clipped version of the original 12-minute video in which Sharma talks about the murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur. In the video, Sharma talks about Hindus being divided along casteist lines while exhorting Hindus in India to take up an extremist stance against Muslims. Sharma acknowledges that the posts have been circulating in a misleading manner as he is not from the Muslim community. Thus, we can conclude that the viral claim is false.



