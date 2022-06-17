All section
Caste discrimination
Viral Video From Pakistan Shared With Claim Of Rising Muslim Population In Kolkata

Credit: Twitter

Fact Check

Viral Video From Pakistan Shared With Claim Of Rising Muslim Population In Kolkata

Yukta Baid

Writer: Yukta Baid  (Remote Intern) 

Yukta Baid

Yukta Baid

Remote Intern

She is a postgraduate student of Journalism at SIMC Pune, passionate about exploring and reporting different beats with an objective view. Keen interest in, but not limited to, lifestyle and culture. I hold a triple major in English, Psychology, and Journalism. It's always easier to find stories over a cup of coffee.

See article by Yukta Baid

West Bengal,  17 Jun 2022 11:15 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Yukta Baid

Yukta Baid

Yukta Baid

Remote Intern

She is a postgraduate student of Journalism at SIMC Pune, passionate about exploring and reporting different beats with an objective view. Keen interest in, but not limited to, lifestyle and culture. I hold a triple major in English, Psychology, and Journalism. It's always easier to find stories over a cup of coffee.

See article by Yukta Baid

An image is being shared with claims that the Muslim population in Kolkata has increased massively, and that India will be an Islamic state if Hindus don’t unitedly vote for BJP.

An image of a huge crowd gathered on the road is being shared with claims about the Muslim population increasing in Kolkata, how West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee is letting this happen, how the community is responsible for partition, and how India would become an Islamic Republic if Hindus don't unitedly vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

It is being shared with the caption, "Kolkata today.. looking like ants from far but these Muslims are like a human sea... What Mamta will gain? What she will take along? Why is she selling away our country? Alarming and Serious Warning ⚠️ 😳! Remember partition of India originated on August 14-15, 1946, a year before the Independence in this place named Kolkata only!! If we Hindus irrespective of caste colour, creed, region, language, hierarchy, gender and age group did not unitedly vote for BJP, we will be SOON an ISLAMIC REPUBLIC FOR SURE. TRAILER IS FOR YOU TO SEE ABOVE 👆"

We also received messages on our WhatsApp fact check no. +91-6364000343 requesting to fact-check the claim.


It is also going viral on Facebook with the same claim.

Image Credit: Facebook

Kolkata today.. looking like ants from far but these Muslims are like a human sea... What Mamta will gain? What she will...

Posted by Ashutosh Shukla on Saturday, 11 June 2022

Kolkata today.. looking like ants from far but these Muslims are like a human sea... What Mamta will gain? What she will...

Posted by Hari Kr on Sunday, 12 June 2022

Claim:

Kolkata is witnessing a Muslim population explosion, and India would become an Islamic State if all Hindus don't vote for BJP.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check Team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading.

We reverse searched the image and were led to a YouTube video posted by a Pakistani channel Labbaik News on January 4, 2021. The video, geo-tagged as Lahore, was titled "Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi Chehlum | TLP Chehlum 2021".

Image Credit: Youtube/Labbaik News

We then searched the event on Google, and came across a January 3, 2021 news report on the event by the Pakistani news portal, BaaghiTV, titled, "Thousands of people attend Allama Khadim Rizvi's Chehlum". According to the article, thousands of people had attended the Chehlum, which is a remembrance and memorial service on the fortieth day after the person's death, for Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi, who died at the age of 54.

Image Credit: BaaghiTV

Rizvi was the founder of a Pakistani far-right political party Tehreek-e-Labbaik. We also came across a website of the party, Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan, detailing the procedure that was followed by participants during the Chehlum.

Interestingly, this same visual has been used as a means to spread misinformation on other occasions as well. There have been claims that this is from a protest against ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her remarks on Prophet Mohammed which we fact-checked on our Instagram, and also claims that this is from a video of Hindus gathered to chant Hanuman Chalisa as a reply to the Namaz in Jaipur.


दिल खुश हुआ तो #फोलो जरूर करे #पेज

जयपुर में नमाज़ का जवाब देते हुए रामभक्तों ने बीच सड़क पर हनुमान चालीसा पढ़ी..❤️👇🏻❤️

इनकी तादाद देखकर दिल ख़ुश हो गया.. मेरा हिन्दू जाग रहा है #शेयर जरूर करे ..👏🏼👏🏼🚩🚩

Posted by Manish Gupta on Wednesday, 15 June 2022

The Logical Indian Fact Check Team verified the viral claim and found it to be misleading. This video is not from Kolkata showing the population of the Muslim community there. It is a 2021 video from Lahore which shows thousands of people at a Chehlum after 40 days after a political leader's death.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Image Of Rani Laxmi Bai In 'The United States Of India' Journal Shared With Misleading Claim

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Yukta Baid
Muslim Community 
Kolkata 
Population 
Misleading 
Fact Check 

