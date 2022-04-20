All section
Did This Muslim Man Threaten Police Officer During Jahangirpuri Riots? No, Video Viral With False Claim!

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Did This Muslim Man Threaten Police Officer During Jahangirpuri Riots? No, Video Viral With False Claim!

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Delhi,  20 April 2022 1:00 PM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

The viral video is available on the internet since 2018 and it shows an altercation in Chopda city of Jalgaon district of Maharashtra.

A video has gone viral across social media, which shows a heated argument between a police officer and a Muslim man. The video has gone viral in the context of the communal violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. The communal violence has been followed by several posts on social media spreading misinformation.

Claim:

The viral social media posts contain a video of a Muslim man arguing with a police officer. Much of the argument cannot be heard clearly, apart from the statement, "वर्दी उतार कर मिल ले". (Translation: Meet me after removing your uniform). The statement is a threat directed toward the police officer.

Santosh Chauhan, Journalist associated with Sudarshan News shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "मुझसे वर्दी उतार के मिल ले...हालात यहां तक पहुँच चुके हैं... #DelhiRiots #जहांगीरपुरी."

[English Translation: Meet me after removing your uniform. The situation has worsened till here. #DelhiRiots #jahangirpuri.]

Another user wrote, "मुझसे वर्दी उतार के मिल ले...हालात यहां तक पहुँच चुके हैं... कानून का इनको डर नहीं है."

[English Translation: Take off your uniform and meet me...Things have reached this far...They have no fear of law.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Image Credit: Facebook

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from Maharashtra.

We conducted a keyword search on Twitter using the same keywords as the caption. We came across this tweet dating to March 18, 2021. This indicates that the tweet is not from the recent Jahangirpuri violence and dates back at least a year.

Sudarshan News had shared this video with a similar caption on March 18, 2021.

After examining the video closely, we observed that the language being spoken was Marathi. The Muslim man shouts at the officer saying something along the lines of "Don't threaten me with an arrest!" in Marathi.

The signboard noticeable in the background also carries words written in Marathi such as the names of locations in Maharashtra. The signboard to the right of the video shows a government advisory with words such as "Ashram" and "Students" written in Marathi.

Image Credit: Twitter

The police badge on the uniform worn by the police officer is also specifically emblazoned on the uniforms worn by Maharashtra police officers.

Image Credit: Twitter

Taking the above into consideration, we conducted a keyword search and came across the following post on Facebook. The post stated that the video is from Dhule, Maharashtra. One commenter, Kedar Dhangar stated in a comment in Marathi that the incident had taken place at a bus stand in Chopda city of Jalgaon district of Maharashtra. The comment posted on March 9, 2021, states that the incident shown dates back to 3 years ago.

The photos of the bus stand on Google, share several similarities with the bus stand shown in the video.

Image Credit: Google Maps

Conclusion:

The captions of the viral post claim that the heated argument between the police officer and the Muslim man took place during or after Delhi's Jahangirpuri riots. However, as is apparent from the visual evidence that the incident dates back to 2018 and shows an altercation in Chopda city of Jalgaon district of Maharashtra. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Pro-Pakistan Slogan Raised By Owaisi's Supporters During His Jaipur Visit? No, Media Shared Video With False Claim

Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
