Muslim Man Protesting Against Arrest Of Kanhaiyalal Killers Attacked Constable With Sword? False Communal Claim Viral

A claim is going viral on social media that a mob of people, who were protesting the arrest of killers involved in the murder of Kanhaiyalal in Rajsamand, Rajsthan, attacked a constable with a sword.

Recently a man identified as Kanhaiyalal was hacked to death by two Muslim men in Udaipur, Rajasthan after the deceased supported now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Mohammad Riaz and Mohammad Gaush took the responsibility for Kanhaiyalal's murder.

According to the claim, posted by BJP UP spokesperson and lawyer Prashant Umrao, the constable, whose name is Sandeep, was seriously injured by the attack.



The claims being shared reads, "राजसमंद में #कन्हैयालाल के आतंकी हत्यारों की गिरफ्तारी का विरोध करते हुए भीड़ ने तलवार से एक कांस्टेबल संदीप की गर्दन पर हमला कर दिया था। अभी कांस्टेबल संदीप की हालत गंभीर है।"

[English Translation: Protesting the arrest of terrorist killers of #Kanhaiyalal in Rajsamand, a mob attacked neck of a constable Sandeep with a sword. At present the condition of constable Sandeep is critical.] He later deleted his tweet. Below you can see the screenshot of his tweet. Prashant often shares fake posts and deletes them after they get viral.

OpIndia also report the same. The title of their report reads, "राजसमंद में कॉन्स्टेबल संदीप के गर्दन पर धारदार हथियार से हमला, हालत गंभीर: कन्हैया लाल के हत्यारों की गिरफ्तारी से नाराज थे इस्लामी कट्टरपंथी."

[English Translation: Constable Sandeep's neck attacked with a sharp weapon in Rajsamand, condition critical: Islamic fundamentalists were angry with the arrest of Kanhaiya Lal's killers.]

A Twitter user wrote, "राजसमंद में #कन्हैयालाल के आतंकी हत्यारों की गिरफ्तारी का विरोध करते हुए भीड़ ने तलवार से एक कांस्टेबल संदीप की गर्दन पर हमला कर दिया था। अभी कांस्टेबल संदीप की हालत गंभीर है."



[English Translation: Protesting the arrest of terrorist killers of #Kanhaiyalal in Rajsamand, a mob attacked the neck of a constable Sandeep with a sword. At present the condition of constable Sandeep is critical.]

राजसमंद में #कन्हैयालाल के आतंकी हत्यारों की गिरफ्तारी का विरोध करते हुए भीड़ ने तलवार से एक कांस्टेबल संदीप की गर्दन पर हमला कर दिया था।



अभी कांस्टेबल संदीप की हालत गंभीर है। — Mukesh Khanna (@mukeshkhanna98) June 30, 2022

Another user wrote, "कन्हैयालाल की हत्या के बाद नया कारनामा ये हुआ कि राजसमंद के भीम थाना जहाँ वो दोनों हत्यारे गिरफ्तार कर के लाये गये थे। वहां की मुस्लिम भीड़ ने थाने पर हमला बोल कर फिर एक और बार कांस्टेबल सन्दीप की गर्दन पर वार किया। सन्दीप की हालत गम्भीर है ,उन्हें अस्पताल में तुरंत ले जाया गया."

[English Translation: After the murder of Kanhaiyalal, the new feat was that the Bhima police station of Rajsamand, where both those killers were arrested and brought, the Muslim mob there attacked the police station and again hit constable Sandeep's neck one more time. Sandeep's condition is critical, he was immediately taken to the hospital.]

कन्हैयालाल की हत्या के बाद नया कारनामा ये हुआ कि राजसमंद के भीम थाना जहाँ वो दोनों हत्यारे गिरफ्तार कर के लाये गये थे। वहां की मुस्लिम भीड़ ने थाने पर हमला बोल कर फिर एक और बार कांस्टेबल सन्दीप की गर्दन पर वार किया। सन्दीप की हालत गम्भीर है ,उन्हें अस्पताल में तुरंत ले जाया गया। pic.twitter.com/yZodmN40vm — J.P. Singh (@JPSingh8888) June 29, 2022

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.



Claim:

People protesting the arrest of Kanhaiyalal's killer in Rajsamand attacked a constable with a sword.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The man who attacked the constable is from Hindu community.

During the initial investigation, we did a keyword search and found a news report of Jansatta dated 29 June 2022. According to the report, a person from the crowd who was protesting against the killing of Tailor Kanahiyalal attacked a police constable Sandeep Chaudhary with a sword. According to the report, there was a scuffle between the police and the protesters against the killing of Kanahiyalal in Bhim, Rajsamand area of Udaipur. The protesters were trying to enter the area of ​​a particular community. When the police tried to stop them, they attacked on the police in which constable Sandeep was hit with a sword.

Other media outlets like Amar Ujala, India Today also reported the same. It is to be noted that the constable was attacked by people who were protesting against the killing of Kanahiyalal, not who were supporting the Kanahiyalal's murderers.

On searching more, we also found a tweet done by the official handle of Rajasthan Police in which they refuted the viral claim. They wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "यह खबर सरासर झूठ है। इसमें गलत तथ्य प्रस्तुत किए गए हैं। पुलिस कांस्टेबल संदीप पर हमला करने वाला आरोपी उसी के समुदाय से संबंधित है। हमारी आपसे दरख्वास्त है फेक न्यूज फैलाने से बचें #RajasthanPolice." [English Translation: This news is completely false. False facts have been presented in it. The accused who attacked police constable Sandeep belongs to his community. We request you to stop spreading fake news. #RajasthanPolice]

We also contacted Rajsamand Additional SP Shivlal Bairwa to know about the viral incident. He told us, "Sandeep was injured in a clash with a mob protesting against Kanhaiyalal's murder. We found that Sandeep was attacked with a sword by a person named Balveer Singh. He is still absconding. We have arrested 23 accused in the case."

It is evident from our investigation that the man named Balveer Singh who was protesting against the murder of Kanhaiyaal attacked the constable Sandeep Chaudhary. The accused belongs to the Hindu community. No communal angle was involved in it. Hence, the viral claim is false.

