All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Viral Video Of Disturbing Murder In Baharampur, Murshidabad Shared With False Love Jihad Claim

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check

Viral Video Of Disturbing Murder In Baharampur, Murshidabad Shared With False Love Jihad Claim

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan  (Digital Journalist) 

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

West Bengal,  5 May 2022 11:58 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

BJP leader Kapil Mishra had quote tweeted the viral video and claimed that the murder was an incident of 'love-jihad'. He wrote, "Yesterday it was in Mumbai, Today it is in Murshidabad ...Everyday Hindu Girls are getting killed in almost every state, every district #LoveJihad has become most serious threat. Time to talk about it."

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A video of a man stabbing a woman is being circulated online with a communal claim. The video is being shared in the context of misinformation being spread across social media regarding 'Love Jihad'

There have been reports of 'Love Jihad' spreading across social media. Social networking platforms are rife with allegations of love jihad following the recent instances of communal violences across India.

Claim:

The viral video of thirty seconds shows a man screaming at someone. He is seen holding a knife. The man is gesturing at a woman lying on the ground. She seems unresponsive and unconscious. It is being claimed that the viral video is of a love jihad case where a Muslim man killed a Hindu woman.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a text which reads, "Welcome to the Islamic State of Bengal. Love Jihad case in Baharampur, Murshidabad. Hindu girl refused to accept his religion of peace so he stabbed her in public."

The text on the bottom of the video states: "Hindu Girl Stabbed By Buslim For Not Accepting His Proposal in WB". The spelling of Muslim is purposefully misspelt to avoid hate speech filters on Twitter and other platforms.

Image Credit: Twitter

[Trigger Warning: The Logical Indian has not embedded the video due to its graphic nature and strong language.]

BJP leader Kapil Mishra also quote tweeted the viral video and claimed that the murder was an incident of 'love-jihad'. He wrote, "Yesterday it was in Mumbai, Today it is in Murshidabad ...Everyday Hindu Girls are getting killed in almost every state, every district #LoveJihad has become most serious threat. Time to talk about it." He later deleted the tweet. Below you can see the screenshot of his tweet.

Image Credit: Twitter

It is being widely shared on social media with a similar claim.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. SP Murshidabad confirmed that no communal angle was involved in this case.

We conducted a keyword search with the relevant keywords such as "Baharampur, Murshidabad and murder" to check the veracity of the social media posts.

We came across this report by KolkataTV which carried a snapshot from the viral video in its thumbnail. The report carried the title "Murshidabad Murder: After student murder in Bahrampur, many students are leaving in mass out of fear". The report talked about a murder that took place in Baharampur also known as Berhampore located in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

Image Credit: Kolkatatv.org

The report mentioned the name of the victim as Sutapa Chowdhury and the assailant as Susanta Chowdhury. Taking this information, we conducted another keyword search and found this report by The Indian Express.

The report contained more details about the incident stating that Sutapa Chowdhury, a 21-year old woman who was a third-year student at Berhampore Girls' College, was murdered outside of her college mess.

As per the report, the accused called the victim on her mobile phone around 7 pm on Monday, 2nd May, asking her to settle an argument. As soon as she came out of the mess, the assailant attacked her. Some neighbours tried to help but the accused threatened to kill them.

The police said that after the crime, the accused tried to escape to Malda but was arrested on the way. The preliminary investigation by the police gave the understanding that the accused had been in a relationship with the victim. However, she had ended the relationship and moved to Behrampore for studies.

We also came across this report by Hindustan Times which confirmed the details. This News18 Bangla report contained footage that matched the viral video.

Image Credit: Hindustan Times


We then conducted a keyword search across Twitter and came across this statement uploaded by West Bengal Police.

The statement gave detailed information about the incident where no communal angle was mentioned.

We also contacted Inspector Biswajit from Murshidabad police station regarding the viral video. He told us that no communal angle was involved in this case as both the party belong to the same (Hindu) community.

Conclusion:

The caption claims that a Hindu girl was assaulted by a Muslim man after she refused her advances and didn't marry him to convert to Islam. The claim states that the video depicts the aftermath of this situation which allegedly took place in Baharampur, Murshidabad, West Bengal.

While the incident took place in Baharampur, Murshidabad but was actually it is an alleged case of a jilted lover murdering a woman. The accused Susanta Chowdhury was arrested by police and the media reports indicate that there was no communal angle in the incident.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Video Of Muslims Protesting Against Accusation Of Illegal Migrants In Assam Viral With False Claim

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
West Bengal 
Murshidabad 
hindu 
muslim 
Communal 
Fake claim 

Must Reads

Healthcare For All! Odisha To Come Up With India's 'First' Tribal Health Observatory
Medical Apathy! Three-Day-Old Infant Bitten By Rats In Jharkhand's Govt Hospital, Investigation Ordered
Viral Video Of Disturbing Murder In Baharampur, Murshidabad Shared With False Love Jihad Claim
Video Of Pakistan Falsely Shared As Reason Behind 'Population Explosion In India'
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X