Fact Check: Video Viral With False Claim Of Muslim Man Killing Hindu Woman After She Refused to Convert To Islam

A graphic video of a man slitting a woman's throat has gone viral across social media. The video shows onlookers looking on helplessly as the man threatens to cut the woman's throat. The viral social media posts claim that there is a communal angle to the incident with the claim that a Muslim man killed a Hindu woman.

The video of the man slitting the woman's throat has gone viral with the following caption "सूरत में हिंदू लड़की ने मुसलमान बनने से मना करा दो कट्टरपंथी मुसलमान ने लड़की को मार डाला? अब तो वक्त आ गया है जागो मेरी हिंदू बहनों."

[English Translation: In Surat, a Hindu girl refused to become a Muslim; a fanatic Muslim killed the girl? Now it's time to wake up, my Hindu sisters.]

[Trigger Warning: The Logical Indian has not embedded the video due to its graphic nature. The video link is here.]

The viral claim has been shared with the following variations. "सूरत में लव जिहाद का मामला सामने आया है हिन्दू लड़की के मना करने पर शांतिदूतों ने सरे आम लड़की का गला काट दिया| भारत मे लव जिहाद के खिलाफ शक्त कानून बनना चाहिए."

[English Translation: A case of love jihad has come under the light in Surat. As a Hindu girl refused to convert, the so-called peacekeepers slit the throat of a common girl. There should be a strong law against love jihad in India.]

Claim:

Muslim man killed a Hindu woman in a love jihad case.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. None of them were Muslim.

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to conduct a reverse image search on the video. We came across this report by DivyaBhaskar dated February 15, 2022. The report details how Grishma Vekaria was killed by Fenil Goyani on February 12.

The incident took place in Pasodra Patiya in Kamaraj taluka of Surat. Fenil Goyani, a 22-year-old college student killed his school-friend Grishma Vekaria.

We conducted a keyword search following which we came across this The Times of India report dated Feb 13, 2022. As per the report, after slitting the throat of the victim, the culprit consumed a poisonous powder and cut his own wrist. The accused was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

As per this The Print report, the Surat police said that Goyani got angry and killed her when the woman and her family members opposed his desire for a relationship with her. The deceased had been harassed by the accused for the past one year.

The police registered an FIR under IPC sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

According to these media reports and the FIR shared in this Alt News article, the accused does not belong to the Muslim community neither does the victim. As per these reports, it can be determined that the case is of a jilted lover and there is no communal angle to it.

