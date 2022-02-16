All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Fact Check: Video Viral With False Claim Of Muslim Man Killing Hindu Woman After She Refused to Convert To Islam

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Fact Check: Video Viral With False Claim Of Muslim Man Killing Hindu Woman After She Refused to Convert To Islam

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Gujarat,  16 Feb 2022 12:22 PM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

A video has gone viral across social media with a false communal claim that a Muslim man slits throat of a Hindu woman in public after she refused to convert to Islam.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A graphic video of a man slitting a woman's throat has gone viral across social media. The video shows onlookers looking on helplessly as the man threatens to cut the woman's throat. The viral social media posts claim that there is a communal angle to the incident with the claim that a Muslim man killed a Hindu woman.

The video of the man slitting the woman's throat has gone viral with the following caption "सूरत में हिंदू लड़की ने मुसलमान बनने से मना करा दो कट्टरपंथी मुसलमान ने लड़की को मार डाला? अब तो वक्त आ गया है जागो मेरी हिंदू बहनों."

[English Translation: In Surat, a Hindu girl refused to become a Muslim; a fanatic Muslim killed the girl? Now it's time to wake up, my Hindu sisters.]

Image Credit: Twitter

[Trigger Warning: The Logical Indian has not embedded the video due to its graphic nature. The video link is here.]

The viral claim has been shared with the following variations. "सूरत में लव जिहाद का मामला सामने आया है हिन्दू लड़की के मना करने पर शांतिदूतों ने सरे आम लड़की का गला काट दिया| भारत मे लव जिहाद के खिलाफ शक्त कानून बनना चाहिए."

[English Translation: A case of love jihad has come under the light in Surat. As a Hindu girl refused to convert, the so-called peacekeepers slit the throat of a common girl. There should be a strong law against love jihad in India.]

Image Credit: Twitter

Claim:

Muslim man killed a Hindu woman in a love jihad case.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. None of them were Muslim.

We used InVid's Keyframe Analysis tool to conduct a reverse image search on the video. We came across this report by DivyaBhaskar dated February 15, 2022. The report details how Grishma Vekaria was killed by Fenil Goyani on February 12.

The incident took place in Pasodra Patiya in Kamaraj taluka of Surat. Fenil Goyani, a 22-year-old college student killed his school-friend Grishma Vekaria.

Image Credit: Dainik Bhaskar

We conducted a keyword search following which we came across this The Times of India report dated Feb 13, 2022. As per the report, after slitting the throat of the victim, the culprit consumed a poisonous powder and cut his own wrist. The accused was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Image Credit: Times of India

As per this The Print report, the Surat police said that Goyani got angry and killed her when the woman and her family members opposed his desire for a relationship with her. The deceased had been harassed by the accused for the past one year.

The police registered an FIR under IPC sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

According to these media reports and the FIR shared in this Alt News article, the accused does not belong to the Muslim community neither does the victim. As per these reports, it can be determined that the case is of a jilted lover and there is no communal angle to it.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Did Bibi Muskan Khan Meet Rahul Gandhi Amidst Ongoing Protests In Karnataka? No, Viral Claim Is Fak

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Muslim 
Woman 
Murder 
Love Jihad 
islam 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X