Did Muslim Man Slit Hindu Girls Throat In Jharkhand? No, Video From 2019 Viral As Love Jihad Case

Image Credit: Unsplash, Twitter/Brownlady01

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Did Muslim Man Slit Hindu Girl's Throat In Jharkhand? No, Video From 2019 Viral As 'Love Jihad' Case

Jharkhand,  24 Nov 2022 10:32 AM GMT

24 Nov 2022 10:32 AM GMT 

The accused was identified as Arvind Kumar who belongs to the Hindu community. The dispute between the man and woman led to the man slashing the woman’s neck with a knife.

A viral video on social media shows an injured woman with bleeding marks on her neck and a crowd assaulting the man who allegedly stabbed her. The disturbing video is viral with the claim that it shows a case of 'Love Jihad' in connection to the gruesome Mehrauli murder case.

There has been a spate of misinformation claims regarding alleged incidents of 'Love Jihad' following the Mehrauli murder case. Developments are continuing to pour in the murder case where Aaftab Poonawala, who allegedly killed Shraddha Walkar, cut her body into several pieces and disposed off them around several areas in Delhi. He was arrested on November 12.

Claim:

The video shows a person filming a woman who can be seen with cut marks on her face and neck. As the woman attempts to cover up her injuries, a gathered mob starts assaulting the man.

The video was shared by user @Brownlady01, who claimed, "Another murder case like Shraddha would have occurred. When will they (Muslims) understand? Now when will the Hindus be saved?" It is indicated that the woman allegedly belongs to the Hindu community, and the man belongs to the Muslim community, in a perceived case of 'Love Jihad'.

Image Credit: Twitter

[Trigger Warning: The Logical Indian has not embedded the video due to its graphic nature. Click here to see the tweet.]

Image Credit: Facebook

It is being widely shared of Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from 2019 and the accused belongs to the Hindu community.

We used InVid's Keyframe analysis tool to isolate the keyframes of the viral video. On conducting a reverse image search, we came across a report by Prabhat Khabar, published on September 16, 2019. The report titled, 'Ranchi: Lover returning after visiting dam attacked girl student with knife'.

The thumbnail of the report was a snapshot of keyframes from the viral video. The report notes the name of the assaulter as Arvind Kumar, who was the alleged lover of a Chandwa resident student studying in a coaching institute in Lalpur, a suburb of Ranchi, Jharkhand. As per the report, Arvind Kumar and the woman had gone on a visit to Patratu Valley and Dam. After a dispute broke out between the two, the man attacked the woman with a knife.

Image Credit: Prabhat Khabar

According to a report published in ETV Bharat on September 15, 2019, also identifies the man in the video as Arvind Kumar, a resident of Ranchi.

Image Credit: ETV Bharat

We also came across a report by Dainik Bhaskar, published in September 2019, which noted that the incident took place on September 15, 2019.

As per the Dainik Bhaskar report, the person seen in the video is Arvind Kumar, who had gone to visit Patratu Valley and Dam in Ranchi with his friend. A dispute occurred between them, which led to Arvind attacking the woman with a knife.

As the woman raised the alarm, passers-by came to her rescue. The gathered mob beat up and restrained Kumar and handed him over to the police. The local people present there took the victim to the Pithoria police station and then to the local hospital. According to these reports, both the accused and the victim belong to the same community.

Conclusion:

We found that the man seen in the video is not from the Muslim community. The accused was identified as Arvind Kumar who belongs to the Hindu community. The dispute between the man and woman led to the man slashing the woman's face and neck with a knife. There is no communal angle. Thus, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Netizens Gave Ayushi Yadav's Murder Case 'Love Jihad' Spin, Police Clarifies It As Honor Killing

