Does This Viral Image Show Muslim Man Carrying Corpse Of Hindu Woman In Rajasthan? No, Image Viral With Fake Communal Angle

Recently, Delhi witnessed a heart-wrenching incident where a boy identified as Sahil Khan stabbed 16-year-old Sakshi over 20 times and was later bludgeoned to death with a cement slab on May 28. Following this incident, an image of a man on a motorcycle allegedly carrying a corpse is doing rounds on social media. In the viral image, the alleged corpse is concealed inside a rucksack, and a limb is visible protruding out of the bag.

Giving this image a communal spin, people on social media claimed the image shows a Muslim man carrying the corpse of a Hindu woman on his bike.

A Twitter user shared this image and wrote, “Her Abdul was different from everyone.” It is to be noted that many Right-wing social media handle frequently use “My Abdul is different” to demean Muslims.

Another social media shared this image with a claim that the viral image is from Rajasthan, and the girl was identified as Vineeta who was killed by his Muslim boyfriend.

उसका अब्दुल सब से अलग था उसकी औक़ात फ्रिज ख़रीदने की नहीं थी बेचारा बाइक से ले गया🤔

ये हिंदू लड़की विनीता है राजस्थान की,

ये मां बाप से बोली थी मेरा वाला मासूम है सीधा साधा है और 22 दिन बाद ये बोरा में मिली ये जेहादी फल बेचता था अपनी गर्ल फ्रेंड बिनीता को बोरा में

1/2 pic.twitter.com/8ZrbdpP0yT — राष्ट्रवादी 🇮🇳 🚩सनातनी🚩HiNdU (@HiNdU05019434) June 4, 2023

It is being widely shared on Twitter and Facebook with a similar communal claim.

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral image is from Egypt and the man was carrying a mannequin on his bike.

During the initial investigation, we did a Google reverse image search, leading us to a report from the Egyptian website Cairo24 dated May 30, 2023. While quoting the source, the report mentions that the actual image belongs to a ready-made garment merchant, and he was actually carrying a mannequin to display ready-made clothes.



According to another report of Cairo 24.com dated June 2, in an investigation by the Ministry of Interior of Egypt, it was found that behind the bike was a mannequin. The owner of a ready-made clothing store requested a transport company to deliver the effigy to a shop located in the Mokattam area of Cairo. That's why the motorcyclist seen in the picture went to that shop. He separated the parts of the mannequin so that it could be easily carried on a motorcycle. When it was being carried, a part of it had come out. Meanwhile, someone took his photo and made it viral on social media.

On searching more, we also found a Facebook profile named Mohammed Nasr, dated June 1, in which he claimed that the person in the viral photo was actually him and that the allegations that he was riding a bike with a corpse is completely false. In the post, he also mentioned his phone number, the name of the store to which he had to carry the mannequin, along with the other information.

Nasr also shared a Facebook video of a woman named Samah Emad outlining the details of the viral photograph. Samah, who describes herself as a mass communication professor at Suez University of Egypt, mentioned the details of the viral image and called it false. She also shared a picture of Nasr and his bike in her comment section. We then compared the viral image with the image posted by Samah and drew some similarities. Below you can see the comparison.

Image Compairion

We also tried to reach out to Nasr through Facebook. The story will be updated if we receive their response.

It is evident from our investigation the viral image of a man carrying a corpse on a motorcycle in Rajasthan is actually from Egypt and shows a man carrying a mannequin. No communal angle was involved in this case. Hence, the viral claim is false.



