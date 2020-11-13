Fact Check: Video Of Fight In Brazil Shared As Muslim Fighting Against Bullying In France

On 17 October 2020, an 18-year-old boy Abdullakh Anzorov beheaded his History teacher Samuel Paty in France as vengeance for showing caricatures of Prophet Mohammed in the classroom. French President, Emmanuel Macron spoke against Anzorov's act and defended the controversial cartoon published by Charlie Hebdo. Macron also said that Islam is in crisis across the world. After Macron's comment, a ruckus erupted globally and many Muslim majority countries like Turkey and Pakistan criticized his statement. In light of this, many videos are being shared on social media with false contexts.

Similarly, a video is being shared on social media, where one can see that a person is being bullied by two other men. Initially, the victim remains silent and later fights back.



The video is being shared with the caption, "फ्रांस में दो फ्रांसिओ ने एक अकेले मुसलमान को देख कर झगड़ा करना शुरु कर दिया फिर देखे उस मुजाहिद ने क्या हाल किया इन दोनों का वाह ये है ईमान की कूअत हज़ार से अकेला लड़ जाता है ईमान वाला और कोई मजलूम हज़ार में अकेला फंसा हो उसको भी अकेला निकाल सकता है मैने अपनी आंखो से देखा हैं 1992 के दंगो में |" (Translates in English as, " In France, two Frenchmen started a fight with a muslim man when they saw him alone, now see what this Mujahid did to both of them. Faith's power is such that a single person can fight thousand and a powerless person if trapped, then his belief can help him come out of it. I have seen with my own eyes in the 1992 riots.")

The video has gone viral on social media with the hashtag, '#शाबाश___शेर___तुझे____सलाम'.





Video shared with the claim of a Muslim man being bullied in France and him fighting back.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian initially took several keyframes of the video through InVid tools and did a Google reverse image search with the keyframes. We found a story published on Times 24 News on October 24, 2020, which had thumbnail image same as the below screenshot of the video.

Screengrab from the video which yielded result

According to the report, a delivery boy who is being seen in the video hitting two men works in a cafeteria in Ourio Blanco, Brazil. A man in a black T-shirt with red cap, identified as Jackie Chan entered the cafeteria and threatened the delivery boy and asked him to stay away from his girlfriend.







The same report was published by Alkhaleej Today. According to this report, on the night of October 12, 2020, Jackie Chan entered the cafeteria with a firearm and scared the delivery boy and other people in the cafeteria. Later, the delivery boy fought back against the threat and knocked down Jackie.

According to News Beezer report, Jackie later went to City Centre and shot at random vehicles. The Military Police (PM) also intervened in the matter and arrested him under the attempt to murder case and driving while intoxicated.

The Logical Indian also found the full video published on a YouTube channel, UOL. In the full video, one can see that Chan was carrying a gun in his hand which he points to the delivery boy.

Thus, the video is not from France but Brazil and is being shared with a false context.



