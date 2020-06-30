Fact Check: No, Woman Hanging In Viral Post Was Not Killed By A Muslim

A photograph which shows a woman hanging from a tree in a village is being circulated on social media with the claim that she was raped and murdered by a Muslim man.



"It is heard that an 8-year-old girl from Sapotra, Rajasthan was raped by Naseer Khan after which the body was hung from a tree (Translated to English)" reads the caption of the posts. The viral posts also identified the woman as a person belonging to the Dalit community.









Claim:



A Muslim man, Naseer Khan, raped and murdered a Dalit woman. Fact Check: The claim is misleading. A Google reverse image search led to a news report by Best Hindi News on Daily Hunt, which carried a Facebook post from a year ago. This post also shared the viral photo.

Therefore, the photograph has been on the internet since 2019 and the incident seen in the photo is not recent. According to the report, a girl was killed in Tursangpura, Sapotra, Rajasthan. Her bound body was found hanging from a tree. Based on this information, a keyword search was done which led to a report by Hindustan Times, published on June 22, 2019. The report identified the woman as Pooja Meena who was 19 years old at that time. The viral posts had claimed that the victim was eight years old.

Further, a Dainik Bhaskar report said that her alleged killer was a Mahendra Meena, and not Naseer Khan, as claimed in viral social media posts.