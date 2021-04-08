Fact Check

No, The Viral Image Is Not Of Muslim Couple Marrying Their Daughter To A Hindu Boy

An image of a Muslim couple marrying their adopted Hindu daughter is going viral with a false claim that they have married their Muslim daughter to a Hindu man.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   8 April 2021 1:26 PM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: Pixabay

An image of a newlywed couple taking blessings from an elderly Muslim couple has gone viral on social media with a claim that a Muslim couple has married their daughter to a boy of the Hindu community.

The image is viral with a caption that translates in English as, "Won't You Welcome ??? Muslim parents in Kerala have married their daughter to a Sanatani boy...Daughter will be happy in Hinduism".

The image is viral on Twitter.

Many Facebook users have also shared the image with the same claim.


Claim:

The viral image is of a Muslim couple marrying their daughter to a Hindu boy.

Fact Check:

On Google reverse image search, we found that the same image was published by Jansatta. Jansatta reported that a Muslim couple, Abdullah and Khadeeja, had adopted a Hindu girl Rajeshwari and they have married her to a Hindu boy, Vishnu Prasad.


Navbharat Times also published the report on February 17, 2020. According to the report, Abdullah and Khadeeja had adopted the daughter of their deceased friend who was a Hindu. The couple married their adopted daughter to a Hindu boy with all rituals of Hinduism in a temple in Kasargod, Kerala.

Asianet News also reported about the event. According to Asianet, Abdullah and Khadeeja insured that Rajeshwari is brought up with the rituals and traditions in which she was born.

Hence the bride in the viral image is a born Hindu and the viral claim is misleading.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Yusha Rahman

Yusha Rahman

Fact-Checker

Yusha, an engineer turned journalist with a core interest in sensible journalism. Since the time she worked in an MNC, she saw how fake news was rife to malign images of communities, leaders, etc. This encouraged her to give up her career in MNC and passionately work towards curbing fake news and propaganda.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

