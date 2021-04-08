No, The Viral Image Is Not Of Muslim Couple Marrying Their Daughter To A Hindu Boy

An image of a newlywed couple taking blessings from an elderly Muslim couple has gone viral on social media with a claim that a Muslim couple has married their daughter to a boy of the Hindu community.

The image is viral with a caption that translates in English as, "Won't You Welcome ??? Muslim parents in Kerala have married their daughter to a Sanatani boy...Daughter will be happy in Hinduism".

The image is viral on Twitter.

Many Facebook users have also shared the image with the same claim.





Claim:

The viral image is of a Muslim couple marrying their daughter to a Hindu boy.

Fact Check:

On Google reverse image search, we found that the same image was published by Jansatta. Jansatta reported that a Muslim couple, Abdullah and Khadeeja, had adopted a Hindu girl Rajeshwari and they have married her to a Hindu boy, Vishnu Prasad.





Navbharat Times also published the report on February 17, 2020. According to the report, Abdullah and Khadeeja had adopted the daughter of their deceased friend who was a Hindu. The couple married their adopted daughter to a Hindu boy with all rituals of Hinduism in a temple in Kasargod, Kerala.

Asianet News also reported about the event. According to Asianet, Abdullah and Khadeeja insured that Rajeshwari is brought up with the rituals and traditions in which she was born.

Hence the bride in the viral image is a born Hindu and the viral claim is misleading.

