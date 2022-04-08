Muslim Youth Assaulted Cop In Rajasthan? Old Image Viral With False Claim

An image of a youth assaulting a police officer is going viral on social media. In the viral image, a man with a fierce look on his face can be seen holding the jaw of a traffic policeman. It is claimed that the viral photo is from Rajasthan, and the youth in the viral image is a Muslim. This comes after the violence erupted in Rajasthan's Karauli, where the incident of stone-pelting was witnessed in the Hatwara market during a bike rally being taken out by Hindu organisations on Nav Samvatsar (Hindu New Year).



A Twitter user shared this image and wrote a caption that reads, "Ghantaghar, Jodhpur. Trafic police tried to clean up road encroachments.. And just "daraa hua" peaceful jihadi begging n requesting to Police Shobharam to leave his establishments.. Check how safe u r in ur area in where they r even 10%.. Take care of ur future offsprings".

Ghantaghar, Jodhpur. Trafic police tried to clean up road encroachments.. And just "daraa hua" peaceful jihadi begging n requesting to Police Shobharam to leave his establishments.. Check how safe u r in ur area in where they r even 10%.. Take care of ur future offsprings..!! pic.twitter.com/FFWPTQByY2 — Ramu Biradar (@Ramu_Biradar) April 6, 2022

Another user wrote, "18 % पर ये हाल है, 30% पर क्या होगा." [English Translation: This is the situation at 18%, what will happen at 30%?]

A Facebook user shared this image and wrote a caption which reads, "आत्मनिर्भर बनिये,संगठित रहिये...सुरक्षा के लिये पुलिस के भरोसे कतई न रहें...इस तेवर को गौर से देखो...चित्र जोधपुर के घंटाघर क्षेत्र का है.. अतिक्रमण हटाने के आदेश पर अव्यवस्थित खड़े ठेलों पर कारवाई हुई तो जिहादियों ने घेर लिया और पुलिस कॉन्स्टेबल के साथ ये व्यवहार हुआ.....पुलिसकर्मी ट्रैफिक हवलदार है, नाम शोभाराम। डरने के लिए इतना ही पर्याप्त है कि जो तेवर दिखा रहा है वो और आसपास घेरकर खड़े लोग... सरकार के प्राणप्रिय special-72 समुदाय के ही हैं| ये हिम्मत कहाँ से आ रही है...? इसकी धार्मिक मान्यता से? या इसके मजबूत सामाजिक कवच से....? एक तरफा वोटिंग से? ये राजस्थान मे केवल 8 % हैं| इसे पता है कि ये कॉन्स्टेबल मारा भी गया तो ये व्यवस्था इसका कोई खास बिगाड़ नहीं सकती है.......।

[English Translation: Be independent, stay organised. Never rely on the police for security. Watch this attitude carefully. The picture is of the Ghantaghar area of ​​Jodhpur... Orders to remove the encroachment. But when action was taken on the carts standing in disarray, the jihadis surrounded, and this behaviour happened with the police constable. The policeman is a traffic constable named Shobharam. It is enough to be afraid that the attitude he is showing and the people standing around him..belong to the dear special-72 community of the government. Where is this courage coming from? Because of its religious belief? Or because of its strong social shield....? One way voting? These are only 8% in Rajasthan. It is known that even if this constable is killed, this system cannot spoil it in any way.]

It is being widely shared on Twitter and Facebook with a similar claim.

Naveen Kumar Jindal, a spokesperson for Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit, tweeted the photo with a caption in a mocking tone, saying this is how a fierce Musalman looks. He later deleted the tweet.

Claim:

A Muslim man assaulted a Traffic police officer in Rajasthan.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral image is from 2016, and the man in the viral image belongs to the Hindu community.

To know the truth of the viral image, we did an open google reverse image search which led us to a tweet dated back to June 2020. It means that the viral photo is not recent. The headline of the news clip reads, "Grabbed the face of the head constable who went to remove the handcart, left after he apologised."

On searching more, we found a report of lionexpress dated 28 May 2016 in which the viral image can be seen. According to the report, the traffic problem increased due to the movement of handcarts in the Ghantaghar (clock tower) area of ​​Jodhpur. The Jodhpur Municipal Corporation had declared the Ghantaghar area as a no-carrying zone by running a special encroachment drive. Head constable Shobharam had reached there along with his two companions to improve the deteriorating traffic system in Ghantaghar. When he ordered the handcart holders who were obstructing the way to move away from there, they got angry. The vendors gathered and started threatening the police, and then a person grabbed the mouth of the police head constable and uttered abusive words. Later the policemen escaped and left from there.

We also found a report of Dainik Bhaskar in which the accused's name was mentioned. A case of assault and obstruction to official work was registered against Dharmendra's son Premchand Mali. The name suggests that the man did not belong to the Muslim community.

Boom, a fact-checking website, contacted Shobharam, who denied the viral claim. He said that the viral photo is from the year 2016. The young man who misbehaved with him was Dharmendra, and he was a Hindu. He also filed a report against him.

Our investigation shows that the viral claim of a Muslim youth assaulting a traffic policeman in Rajasthan is false. The viral image is from 2016 and the man in the viral photo is Dharmendra Mali, and he belongs to the Hindu community. Hence, the viral claim is false.



