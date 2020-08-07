Fact Check: Old Video From Pakistan Shared As Heroic Rescue Amid Recent Heavy Rainfall In Mumbai

Large parts of south Mumbai were inundated after the city witnessed its heaviest single-day downpour in 46 years with 293.8 mm of rainfall on August 5. The rain led to disruptions in lives of people with water-logging reported from different areas.



Underlying the reasons behind the water logging-situation in Mumbai whenever there is heavy rain, Environmentalist Debi Goenka told Indian Express, "The island city's drainage system is 140 years old, designed by the British. At that time, most of the island city was green. The drainage system was designed considering that 50 per cent of rainwater will be going through drains and the rest will percolate into the groundwater. Now very few parts in south Mumbai are open but the underground drainage system has remained the same". In light of the flood situation in the city, a video is doing the rounds where a group of people are rescuing a boy who had fallen in a drain and it is being claimed that the incident occurred in Mumbai and is recent.

In the video, some people can be seen using sticks and trying to rescue a boy who had fallen in a drain.

Video showing a boy being pulled out of a drain in a flooded locality is due to the recent rains in Mumbai. Fact Check: The claim is false. A Google Reverse Image search was done by breaking the video into individual frames using InVid and we found a link.





The viral video was uploaded on Youtube with the title 'Karachi: Residents of the area rescued a child who fell in the gutter'



According to the description of the video, a child fell into a gutter near Banaras Chowk, Orangi, Karachi. People used sticks to get the child out of the gutter. The child was in a state of semi-consciousness and was rushed to the hospital where he recovered after receiving medical treatment.

A keyword search based on this information led to a report which said that a child had fallen into an open gutter as it got covered due to rainwater. The incident occurred near the Banaras Bridge in Orangi neighbourhood of Karachi. Residents rushed to rescue the child and pulled him out of the gutter. The incident was also broadcasted by Geo News, a Pakistan based channel. Below is a comparison of the viral video (bottom). Image carried by the report (left) and a screenshot from the broadcast (right):



