Fact Check: Mumbai, Pune To Be Under Military Lockdown For 10 Days?

A message is being circulated on WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter that claims that Mumbai and Pune will be under a military lockdown for a period of 10 days and only milk and medicine will be available.



"Entire Mumbai and Pune will be under Military lockdown for 10 days starts from Saturday. So please stock everything. Groceries vegetables. City is going to hand over Army. Only milk and medicine will be available. *MAHARASHTRA CM UDDHAV THACKERAY TO ADDRESS STATE AT 8PM TODAY," reads the viral message.

A newly appointed team of bureaucrats placed in charge of Ahmedabad had decided to lock down the city completely for a week from May 6, allowing only milk and medicine shops to remain open.

According to a report on Indian Express, the lockdown order read, "All those working in shops like vegetables, fruit, grocery, provisions, supermarkets, ice cream parlours and people engaged in home delivery of these items as well as Swiggy, Zomato, Dominos and others become a potent sources of infection for many. Therefore in the entire AMC area, all shops and home delivery services except milk and medicine shall remain closed for seven days starting from May 7 at 6 am". As soon as the order was out, people had rushed to buy vegetables, groceries and milk, causing traffic jams and long queues even at fuel stations. The viral message emerged online following the lockdown order in Ahmedabad. The message was also forwarded to our WhatsApp fact check number.





Claim:



Entire Mumbai and Pune will be under Military lockdown for 10 days Fact Check: The claim is false. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had addressed the State in Marathi on May 8, giving updates on the COVID-19 situation and informed further plans to tackle the pandemic. The CM's address was live-streamed on Periscope and YouTube. The Office of the Chief Minister Maharashtra took to Twitter to put out the transcript of this address.

At the timestamp of 6:06 to 6:20, CM Thackeray referred to the viral message.

"For the past few days, there is a rumour that the army will be deployed in Mumbai and there will be a lockdown and all shops will be closed. What is the need for the army? Whatever I have done so far, is after taking you into confidence," he said. "Those in our machinery like doctors, nurses, conservancy workers, revenue staff and police are under immense strain. Some policemen are falling sick and some have lost their lives while fighting for us. They are human beings and all of them need rest. Hence, I have a plan in my mind, but please do not misunderstand this. I want to request the Centre for additional manpower to give the police relief in phases for a few days. Some unwell police need time to be cured. We may ask the Centre for additional manpower, but this may be misinterpreted as the army being deployed. But, it is not so. This is meant to give relief to the tired police force. Our measures are well-rounded, we are arranging for hospital, doctors and police. I am telling this to you today, so that fear and misunderstandings do not creep into your minds as this happens," he further added.

I will reiterate, please stay where you are, the State Machinery is in touch with you. We will send you back as we make arrangements and not rest till this is done. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 8, 2020