Fact Check: These Viral Photos Of Protest Against CAA Are From Bangladesh, Not Mumbai

The Logical Indian Maharashtra

December 17th, 2019

Image Credit: Mohammad Iqbal Saqlaini/ Facebook

While the different part of this country is busy protesting against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, photographs portraying a tsunami of people gathered under a flyover is going viral on various social media platforms.

 

The social media posts claimed that the protestors have gathered near to Mohammad Ali Road, Mumbai to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act.

Even one online news website named Hyderabad Star News 72followed by 1.6 lakh users posted the same picture with similar claims on their official Facebook page. The post got more than 27,000 shares. But, later they removed the post.

Claims

The particular photograph showing a huge crowd of people under a flyover is claimed to be from the ongoing protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act at the Mohammad Ali Road in Mumbai.

Fact check

On performing a reverse image search, we got to know that the viral photograph is actually one month old and has nothing to do with the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Mumbai. However, on Friday, huge no. of people gathered near the Marine Drive in Mumbai to protest against the act.

The photograph originally was clicked in Bangladesh.

After a reverse image search, we also found a month old YouTube video very much similar to the viral photo. The video was uploaded on November 10, 2019, one months earlier to the initiation of this nation-wide protest. The YouTube title of that particular video clearly says that the video is from the procession for Jashne Julus’ in Chittagong of Bangladesh.

Even a popular Bangladeshi News organisation named as banglanews24 had also shared similar images from the procession one month earlier on their page.

Therefore its quite clear that the viral image is not from Mohammad Ali road of Mumbai but from Bangladesh.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at [email protected]

