Fact Check: These Viral Photos Of Protest Against CAA Are From Bangladesh, Not Mumbai
The Logical Indian Maharashtra
December 17th, 2019 / 12:34 PM
Image Credit: Mohammad Iqbal Saqlaini/ Facebook
While the different part of this country is busy protesting against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, photographs portraying a tsunami of people gathered under a flyover is going viral on various social media platforms.
The social media posts claimed that the protestors have gathered near to Mohammad Ali Road, Mumbai to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act.
Zalim ne pahle Zakhm diye tab bhi hum chup rahe,
Fir usne alag alag tareeke se use kureda.
Aur ab dard nahi sahenge…
Fight for your right otherwise your future generation's life will be like hell.
Pic- Mohammad Ali Road Mumbai.#RevokeCAB pic.twitter.com/8n80ZUhGRu
— Ashfaque Khan (@ashfaaaque) December 14, 2019
Protesters At Mohammad Ali Road, Mumbai. #RejectCAB #RejectNRC pic.twitter.com/uDaRFaQ51c
— Mohammad Anas (@anasinbox) December 13, 2019
Protect Against # CAB and # NRC at Mohammad Ali Road Mumbai…
Mohammad Iqbal Saqlaini ಅವರಿಂದ ಈ ದಿನದಂದು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ ಭಾನುವಾರ, ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ 15, 2019
No CAB NO NRC Mohammad Ali Road Mumbai
JamiaFatema RlilBanat ಅವರಿಂದ ಈ ದಿನದಂದು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ ಶುಕ್ರವಾರ, ಡಿಸೆಂಬರ್ 13, 2019
Even one online news website named Hyderabad Star News 72, followed by 1.6 lakh users posted the same picture with similar claims on their official Facebook page. The post got more than 27,000 shares. But, later they removed the post.
Claims
The particular photograph showing a huge crowd of people under a flyover is claimed to be from the ongoing protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act at the Mohammad Ali Road in Mumbai.
Fact check
On performing a reverse image search, we got to know that the viral photograph is actually one month old and has nothing to do with the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Mumbai. However, on Friday, huge no. of people gathered near the Marine Drive in Mumbai to protest against the act.
The photograph originally was clicked in Bangladesh.
After a reverse image search, we also found a month old YouTube video very much similar to the viral photo. The video was uploaded on November 10, 2019, one months earlier to the initiation of this nation-wide protest. The YouTube title of that particular video clearly says that the video is from the procession for Jashne Julus’ in Chittagong of Bangladesh.
Even a popular Bangladeshi News organisation named as banglanews24 had also shared similar images from the procession one month earlier on their page.
Therefore its quite clear that the viral image is not from Mohammad Ali road of Mumbai but from Bangladesh.
If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at [email protected]
Also Read: Fact Check: Media Falsely Reports Scindia Supports CAB, Misquotes Kabil Sibal
Contributors
Written by : Madhurima Dey (Intern)
Edited by : Bharat Nayak