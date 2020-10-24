Fact Check: Doctored Photo Of Mumbai Mirror Circulated With Headline "No Mention Of Plot To Assassinate PM Modi"

An image which looks like the front page of Mumbai Mirror is being circulated. The paper clip titled "No mention of 'plot to assassinate PM Modi'" has photos of Arun Ferreira, Father Stan Swamy, Vara Vara Rao, Anand Teltumbde, Susan Abraham, Vernon Gonzavales, Sudha Bhardwaj and Gautam Navlakha.





The post says, "Remember the "plot to assassinate Narendra Modi"(2018 edition) starring Sudha Bharadwaj, Vara Vara Rao, Anand Teltumbde and others, which was used to fix them in the #ElgaarParishad case? There is no mention of it in the 10,000-page NIA charge sheet."

Recently, the National Investigation Agency has shared a 10,000-page Supplementary Chargesheet in Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case.

The image is being shared on Facebook.









Remember the so-called plot to assassinate Narendra Modi by Sudha Bharadwaj, Vara Vara Rao, Anand Teltumbde and others,...

Mumbai Mirror has published a story with the headline, "No mention of 'Plot' to assassinate PM Modi'".

Fact Check

The Logical Indian closely observed the page of Mumbai Mirror shared in the post. The purported newspaper has date of October 22, 2019.





The Logical Indian saw the first page of Mumbai Mirror published on 22nd October and it did not have this news published on it. Instead, it had a story about anti-CAA protesters.





The Logical Indian also took a close look at the chargesheet filed by NIA in Elgar Parishad case.







The names of eight people against whom recent chargesheet has been filed in Elgar Parishad case are, Anand Teltumbde, Gautam Navlakha, Hany Babu, Sagar Gorkhe, Ramesh Gaichor, Jyoti Jagtap, Stan Swamy and Milind Teltumbde.

Thus, apart from Gautam Navlakha, Father Stan Swamy and Anand Teltumbde no other names which are present in the purported photo of Mumbai mirror are mentioned in this 10,000-page chargesheet filed by NIA.

Moreover, the name of Susan Abraham who is not accused of the case was also inserted in the list of the arrested in Bhima Koregaon case.

The editor of Mumbai Mirror, Meenal Baghel on her Twitter handle saying, "This is not a real Mumbai Mirror front page, but a digitally manipulated picture. Further, Susan Abraham's photograph has been mischievously inserted. She is not accused in the case."





This is not a real @MumbaiMirror front page, but a digitally manipulated picture. Further, Susan Abraham's photograph has been mischievously inserted. She is not an accused in the case. https://t.co/2BbLKzWrRt — Meenal Baghel (@writemeenal) October 23, 2020

The Logical Indian also spoke to Mumbai Mirror's office who denied publishing any such content on the front page.

The Logical Indian also found out that a similar story was published in page 8 of Mumbai Mirror on the same date, October 22.





Thus, The Logical Indian came to the conclusion that the image being shared is the morphed photo of Mumbai Mirror's front page and Mumbai Mirror has not published anything about NIA filing chargesheet against Elgar Parishad on its front page.



