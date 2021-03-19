Netizens Give False Communal Angle To Case Of Lab Technician Arrested For Generating Fake Coronavirus Reports

Many social media users are sharing an image of a man claiming it to be of a lab technician in Mumbai named Abdul Khan with a claim that Khan gave corona positive reports to Hindus who were corona negative in reality. The posts are being shared with the caption, which translates in English as, "A lab technician in Mumbai Abdul Khan was arrested for creating corona positive reports of Hindus who were corona negative- Hindustan Times, and some people will call it Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb and sleep (won't react)".

मुंबई का लैब तकनीशियन अब्दुल खान कोरोना निगेटिव हिंदुओं का पॉजिटिव रिपोर्ट बना रहा था, गिरफ्तार-हिंदुस्तान टाइम्स

और कुछ लोग इसे गंगा जमुनी तहज़ीब बता के चादर ओड के सो जाएँगे 🙄😏🧐 pic.twitter.com/DlbjJxkyKv — Anil Kumar Mishra (@archi_anil) March 13, 2021

The post is viral on Twitter.

See Muslim ka ek aur truth



*मुंबई का लैब तकनीशियन अब्दुल खान कोरोना निगेटिव हिंदुओं का पॉजिटिव रिपोर्ट बना रहा था, गिरफ्तार-हिंदुस्तान टाइम्स*



*और कुछ लोग इसे गंगा जमुनी तहज़ीब बता के चादर ओड के सो जाएँगे* pic.twitter.com/bnaFKML53h — Hindustani (@Hindust67880653) March 14, 2021

The post is also viral on Facebook.





Claim:

The man in the viral image is a Muslim who gave corona positive reports to Hindus who were not having coronavirus.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a reverse image search of the image being circulated with the claim and found that the same image was published in an article on News 18 on December 16, 2020. As per the report, a lab technician named Amar Bahadur Chaudhary made fake coronavirus reports in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. Chaudhary used to send samples of other people who were corona negative to the diagnostic lab with which he was associated to get negative reports of the patients who were corona positive. He used to take Rs 1500 for each report. Hence, the person in the photo is not Abdul Khan.





The Logical Indian also searched for media reports of Abdul Khan. We searched with the keyword, 'Abdul Khan lab technician' and found a report by Midday, published on March 9, 2021. According to the report, a lab owner in Mumbai was arrested for allegedly giving a false negative report to a 71-year-old COVID-19 positive man. The report quoted Hindustan Times as its source.

According to Hindustan Times, Abdul Khan, a 31-year-old man, was arrested by Shivajinagar Police Station for giving a corona negative test report to a 71-year-old patient who was showing symptoms of coronavirus. The senior inspector of Shivaji Nagar police station, Kishor Gayke said that Khan generated false reports without even conducting tests, for monetary benefits.

The Logical Indian contacted Kishor Gayke, who confirmed to us that there was no communal angle to the story, but Abdul Khan did this purely for monetary benefits. According to Gayke, there were nine such fake coronavirus reports produced by Khan. Out of those nine cases, six reports were of Muslims, and three reports were of Hindus. Gayke also said, " All the nine reports were corona negative irrespective of the religion of the patients to which they belonged. He had generated fake reports purely for monetary purpose, and there is no religious angle. The false reports were generated both for Hindu and Muslim patients".

All the claims made in the viral posts are false. Abdul Khan wasn't generating fake positive reports as claimed but negative ones and not just for Hindus but everyone. Thus, Social media users are sharing the post with a fake communal angle.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Multiple Twitter Accounts Pretending To Be Of Shia Leader Waseem Rizvi Surface Online

