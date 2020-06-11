Fact Check: Social Distancing Goes For A Toss In A Mumbai Bus?

A video of passengers rushing into a bus completely disregarding social distancing norms is being circulated on social media platforms with the claim that the video is from a bus in Mumbai.

The Logical Indian received a request on its WhatsApp Fact Check number(6364000343) to verify the claim.



Congress leader Milind Deora had also shared the video with similar claims. He later deleted his tweet.









Life really is a struggle during #MissionBeginAgain

Don't know whether this is Mumbai, but it's India.... Really saddens how people struggle & risk life to get into a bus to earn livelihood...Literally falling on each other. How can we have #SocialDistancing ?@RoadsOfMumbai pic.twitter.com/iygC0G0IWR — मुंबई Matters™✳️ (@mumbaimatterz) June 8, 2020





Go Corona Go🤔

Riding at BEST Bus in Mumbai👿😥



کورونا بھگانے کا نرالا انداز!

ممبئی شہر میں مسافرین سرکاری BEST بس میں سواری کرتے ہوئے!#Covid_19#MumbaiBEST pic.twitter.com/h8M7qoVOR1 — Nadeem Faisal ندیم فیصل (@nadeemfaisal117) June 9, 2020

According to a New Indian Express report, restrictions on movement in Mumbai were eased from June 8. Several buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) were seen running.

Since the lockdown started from March 25, regular operations of BEST buses were suspended. The buses were operational only for the essential services staff and health workers. According to a statement by BEST, around 2,100 buses hit the city roads till noon on June 8, after restrictions were lifted. Claim: People disregard social distancing norms as they board a public bus in Mumbai. Fact Check: The claim is misleading. In the video, people can be heard talking in Bengali. If the video was indeed from Mumbai, it is expected only Marathi would be spoken in a local bus. Further, a keyword search based on the above information led to several tweets which had the same video. The captions mentioned that the video depicts the situation inside a bus in Kolkata. One such tweet was posted by the Twitter account @nv3sh.

AltNews found another video clip of the same bus moments before people poured in, as in the viral clip in the same Twitter account, @nv3sh.



At the 17th second of this clip, a person is heard saying, "The bus will go till Titagarh, will take it to the police station (Translated from Bengali)"

Titagarh is a city and a municipality of North 24 Parganas district in the Indian state of West Bengal. It is close to Kolkata. Milind Deora issued a clarification later on Twitter regarding his earlier tweet which featured the viral video.

I have been told that the video is from Kolkata, not Mumbai. Pending verification, I am deleting the tweet.



Until local train services resume, @myBESTBus is unable to ensure adequate physical distancing norms for all Mumbai's commuters.



Perhaps @Olacabs & @Uber can pitch in? https://t.co/uX41bJ5dLt — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) June 9, 2020