Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Has Embraced Hinduism? No, Video Shared With False Claim!

A video of Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, the Union Minister of minority affairs, is doing rounds on social media claiming that the politician has embraced Hinduism. The 30 seconds long clip shows Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi being honoured by sages who gives him a few presents while chanting mantras.

A Facebook user shared the video and captioned it in Hindi, "इंसानियत में भारोषा रखने वाले हर व्यक्ति को ये करना चाहिए- मुख़्तार अब्बास नकवी जी ने हिन्दू धर्म के गम्छे को ग्रहण किया".

[English translation: Every person who has faith in humanity should do this- Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Ji accepted the towel of Hindu religion]





A Twitter user shared the video and captioned it in Hindi, "मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी ने अपना धर्म बदल लिया. जय श्री राम".

[English translation: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi changed his religion. Jai Shri Ram]



मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी ने अपना धर्म बदल लिया



जय श्री राम🙏🚩 pic.twitter.com/cyHU7799xu — Wear mask & Get vaccinated (@SachinSTare1) October 2, 2021

The video is widely shared on Facebook and Twitter.

Claim:

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, the Union Minister of minority affairs, has embraced Hinduism.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The shared video was taken when Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi met Swatmanandendra Saraswati Mahaswamy, who invited him to Sri Sarada Swaroopa Rajashyamala Sarannavaratri Mahotsav.

We took several keyframes from the video using the InVid tool and did a Google reverse image search.

We found that Naqvi shared the pictures from the meeting via Twitter on 21st September.



Took blessings of respected Sri Sri Sri Swatmanandendra Saraswati Mahaswamy Ji of Vishakha Sri Sardapeetham, Pendurthi, Visakhapatnam, today at Antyodaya Bhawan and invited me for Sri Sarada Swaroopa Rajashyamala Sarannavaratri Mahotsav, going to be organised from 7-15 October. pic.twitter.com/DQaUXjxgiY — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) September 21, 2021

We also found that Naqvi shared the extended video from the meeting, via Facebook on the same day. He captioned it in Hindi, "विशाख श्री शारदापींठ, पेंडुरति, विशाखापट्टनम के आदरणीय गुरु श्री श्री श्री स्वात्मानन्देन्द्र सरस्वती महास्वमि जी से आज नई दिल्ली के अंत्योदय भवन में भेंट में उनका आशीर्वाद प्राप्त हुआ एवं 7 से 15 अक्टूबर तक आयोजित होने वाले श्री शारदा स्वरुप राजश्यामला सरन्नावरात्रि महोत्सव के लिए मुझे आमंत्रित किया।"

[English translation: Took blessings of respected Sri Sri Sri Swatmanandendra Saraswati Mahaswamy Ji of Vishakha Sri Sardapeetham, Pendurthi, Visakhapatnam, today at Antyodaya Bhawan in New Delhi and he invited me to Sri Sarada Swaroopa Rajashyamala Sarannavaratri Mahotsav, going to be organised from 7th to 15th October]

We also searched for media reports using specific keywords. If Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, the union minister of minority affairs, had embraced Hinduism, the Indian media would have covered it. But we could not find any such media report.

Therefore, we can conclude that Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has not embraced Hindusim. The video is shared with a false claim. It was shot when Swatmanandendra Saraswati Mahaswamy invited Naqvi to Sri Sarada Swaroopa Rajashyamala Sarannavaratri Mahotsav, which will be organised from 7-15 October.

