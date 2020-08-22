Fact Check: Mughal Gardens At Rashtrapati Bhavan Renamed To 'Dr. Rajendra Prasad Garden'

A piece of 'news' is being circulated on social media platforms which claim that the Mughal Gardens at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi has been renamed to 'Dr. Rajendra Prasad Garden'.



Back in December 2019, the Hindu Mahasabha had demanded that the iconic landmark of the national capital be renamed to Rajendra Prasad Udyan.

The Mughal garden inside Rashtrapati Bhavan is now renamed as Dr. Rajendra Prasad Garden. Good step by govt.

This is wonderful news during Covid times, the Mughal garden inside our Rashtrapati Bhawan has now been renamed to Dr.Rajendra Prasad Garden 🙏🙏🇮🇳 #JaiShriRam #JaiHind #rashtrapatibhawan pic.twitter.com/rY2YAQhpQf

A piece of good news in #COVID19India times - The Mughal Garden inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan is now renamed to Dr. Rajendra Prasad Garden 👍 Good riddance of slave mentality and honour of our own national heroes. #RenamingMughalGarden #ModiHaiToMumkinHai @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/6s52e4J5oB

So Mughal Garden is now called Dr Rajendra Prasad Garden!! Time to change those signboards, yeah!?

This is quite a relief and it must not be there at first place. Mughal Garden at Rastrapati Bhawan will now be known as "Dr Rajendra Prasad Garden" I don't know who has named it Mughal Garden at first place. Thanks for naming the famous garden on the name of Dr Rajendra Prasad.

This Garden in Rashtrapati Bhavan is no longer Mughal Garden... Welcome to Dr. Rajendra Prasad Garden... Dedicated to our 1st President. Better Late than Never 😃☺️ pic.twitter.com/AajG93lhxB

Dr ﻿Rajendra Prasad was the first President of the Republic of India (1950–62). He was also a lawyer and journalist.

Claim:



Mughal gardens have been renamed to 'Dr. Rajendra Prasad Garden'.

Fact Check:

The claim is false. No such reports stating the name change were found.

The official website of the Rashtrapati Bhavan still states the gardens as Mughal Gardens.