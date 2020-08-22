Fact Check: Mughal Gardens At Rashtrapati Bhavan Renamed To 'Dr. Rajendra Prasad Garden'

Aditi Chattopadhyay
"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."
A piece of 'news' is being circulated on social media platforms which claim that the Mughal Gardens at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi has been renamed to 'Dr. Rajendra Prasad Garden'.
Back in December 2019, the Hindu Mahasabha had demanded that the iconic landmark of the national capital be renamed to Rajendra Prasad Udyan.
This is wonderful news during Covid times, the Mughal garden inside our Rashtrapati Bhawan has now been renamed to Dr.Rajendra Prasad Garden 🙏🙏🇮🇳 #JaiShriRam #JaiHind #rashtrapatibhawan pic.twitter.com/rY2YAQhpQf— Kunaldo (@Kunaldo1) August 19, 2020
The Mughal garden inside Rashtrapati Bhavan is now renamed as Dr. Rajendra Prasad Garden.— Dwivendra Dubey 🇮🇳 (@Back2Vedas) August 19, 2020
Good step by govt.
So Mughal Garden is now called Dr Rajendra Prasad Garden!! Time to change those signboards, yeah!?— Akshay Kapoor (@akshaykapoor93) August 20, 2020
A piece of good news in #COVID19India times - The Mughal Garden inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan is now renamed to Dr. Rajendra Prasad Garden 👍— Dayanand Nene (@dayanandnene) August 19, 2020
Good riddance of slave mentality and honour of our own national heroes.#RenamingMughalGarden#ModiHaiToMumkinHai @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/6s52e4J5oB
This Garden in Rashtrapati Bhavan is no longer Mughal Garden...— Chief Exposer of Liberal Gulaams (@WhoAfterModi) August 19, 2020
Welcome to Dr. Rajendra Prasad Garden... Dedicated to our 1st President.
Better Late than Never 😃☺️ pic.twitter.com/AajG93lhxB
This is quite a relief and it must not be there at first place. Mughal Garden at Rastrapati Bhawan will now be known as "Dr Rajendra Prasad Garden" I don't know who has named it Mughal Garden at first place. Thanks for naming the famous garden on the name of Dr Rajendra Prasad.— Sudhir Deshpande (@Donix2020) August 21, 2020
Dr Rajendra Prasad was the first President of the Republic of India (1950–62). He was also a lawyer and journalist.
Claim:
Mughal gardens have been renamed to 'Dr. Rajendra Prasad Garden'.
The claim is false. No such reports stating the name change were found.
The official website of the Rashtrapati Bhavan still states the gardens as Mughal Gardens.
Further, the Press Information Bureau's Fact Check handle also rubbished the claim that the Mughal Gardens have been renamed.
Claim: The name of the Mughal Garden at Rashtrapati Bhavan will be changed.#PIBFactCheck: The claim is false. No such decision has been taken by Central Government. pic.twitter.com/bRm1nKIvNM— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 21, 2020
"The rumours have been viral for quite a while, maybe four or five days, but it is not true. There has not been any name change of the kind as yet," BOOMLive quoted an official at the Rashtrapati Bhavan as saying.
If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.
Also Read: Fact Check: Video Circulated With Claim Of A Mosque Demolished In Prayagraj Recently
Thank you for subscribing.
We have sent you a confirmation email.