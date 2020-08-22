Fact Check

Fact Check: Mughal Gardens At Rashtrapati Bhavan Renamed To 'Dr. Rajendra Prasad Garden'

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim is Mughal gardens have been renamed to 'Dr. Rajendra Prasad Garden'.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   22 Aug 2020 5:26 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
A piece of 'news' is being circulated on social media platforms which claim that the Mughal Gardens at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi has been renamed to 'Dr. Rajendra Prasad Garden'.

Back in December 2019, the Hindu Mahasabha had demanded that the iconic landmark of the national capital be renamed to Rajendra Prasad Udyan.




Dr ﻿Rajendra Prasad was the first President of the Republic of India (1950–62). He was also a lawyer and journalist.

Claim:

Mughal gardens have been renamed to 'Dr. Rajendra Prasad Garden'.

Fact Check:

The claim is false. No such reports stating the name change were found.

The official website of the Rashtrapati Bhavan still states the gardens as Mughal Gardens.


Further, the Press Information Bureau's Fact Check handle also rubbished the claim that the Mughal Gardens have been renamed.

"The rumours have been viral for quite a while, maybe four or five days, but it is not true. There has not been any name change of the kind as yet," BOOMLive quoted an official at the Rashtrapati Bhavan as saying.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Claim Review :  Mughal gardens have been renamed to Dr. Rajendra Prasad Garden.
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  False
