Old Video Viral As MP Police Arresting Muslim Women For Pelting Stones At Hindus In Khargone

Days after the communal clash in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, during Ram Navami, the first death has been recorded in the violence. The name of the deceased is Ibris alias Saddam (28). His body was found in Indore's MY Hospital, and he had been missing since the day the violence took place in Khargone. Meanwhile, a video of women escorted by the police is going viral on social media. It is being claimed that the viral video is of Madhya Pradesh Police arresting Muslim women for pelting stones at Hindus in Khargone.

A Twitter user shared this video and wrote a caption in Hindi which reads, "MP के खरगौन मे हिन्दुओं पर पत्थर और पेट्रोल बम चलाने वाली सलमा,रुकसाना को जेल भेजती पुलिस."

[English Translation: Police sending Salma, Ruksana to jail, who pelted stones and petrol bombs on Hindus in Khargone, MP.]





It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

The viral video shows MP Police arresting Muslim women for pelting stones at Hindus in Khargone during Ram Navami Procession.

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from April 2020 during the Covid lockdown.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to a video report of NDTV dated 15 April 2020, in which similar footage can be seen. The report's title reads in English, "Doctors, Cops Escorting Possible COVID-19 Patient Attacked In Moradabad, UP." According to the report, the viral video is from the Nawabpura area of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, when people attacked a team of doctors for taking a suspected patient of Covid-19. In this incident, two doctors and four policemen suffered severe injuries. About 100 people targeted ambulances and police vehicles.

According to a report of Amar Ujala dated 16 April 2020, Dr SC Agarwal, Pharmacist Sanjeev Kumar and EMT Pankaj Singh, who went with the ambulance, health workers Atarpal Singh, Aram Singh and ambulance driver Muniraj Singh were injured in stone-pelting. After the clash, the city imam explained to the people from the mosque through a loudspeaker that the police and health department had come to their help and requested to not pelt stones at them.

Our investigation shows that the viral video is from April 2020, when people in Muradabad, UP, attacked a team of doctors and cops who went Nawabpura area to take a suspected Covid patient. Police arrested several people, including women, in this incident. It has nothing to do with the Khargone violence. Hence, the viral claim is false.



