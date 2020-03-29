Fact Check

Fact Check: Did Shivraj Singh Chauhan Govt Issue Shoot-At-Sight Orders For People Who Violate Lockdown?

By :  Palak Agrawal  
Published : 29 March 2020

A social media posts pertaining to the lockdown is being widely circulated and is increasingly becoming a cause of concern among the citizens of Madhya Pradesh.

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, misinformation and fake news abound social media.



Claim:

A post with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan's picture and signature, read, "It's sad to inform that the lockdown is not being followed fairly by the public, hence from April 1, 2020, onward, the government will lock all the houses and provide the public grains, vegetables and medicines every morning and evening. Even after this if anybody is spotted outside the house will be shot down immediately." (Translated from Hindi)



Fact-Check:

@JansamparkMP which is the official Twitter handle of Department of Public Relations, Government of Madhya Pradesh took cognisance of the misinformation and tweeted clarification on the order.


The tweet said that during the COVID-19 crisis, fake and baseless rumours were being spread on social media to create panic and tension among the public. People should ignore such posts. They can get factual information. from the Jansampark (Public Relations)and the verified government social media account.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan retweeted the information and warned of not falling for such fake social media posts.



Also read: Fact Check: Netflix Korean Drama Predicted Coronavirus Outbreak In 2018?

